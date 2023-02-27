Leicester v Blackburn predictions: Rovers can make their mark at King Power
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Leicester v Blackburn in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday
Where to watch
BBC iPlayer, 7.30pm
Best bet
Both teams to score
1pt Evs bet365
Match preview
A seven-game unbeaten league run has helped Blackburn maintain a Championship playoff push and Rovers should pose Leicester a few problems in Tuesday's FA Cup meeting.
Rovers have won their last three matches, including a 3-1 success at QPR on Saturday, and they are capable of finding the net against the Foxes, who have played well in fits and starts for most of the season.
Brendan Rodgers' men have conceded in each of their last six home matches - a 4-1 victory over Tottenham being their only success in that run - and they have kept just two clean sheets at the King Power this term.
They negotiated their way to this stage by beating League Two pair Gillingham and Walsall, both by a 1-0 scoreline, and Rovers should give them plenty to think about as they battle it out for a place in the last eight.
