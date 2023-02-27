Fulham v Leeds predictions: Solomon could be Cottagers' FA Cup king

Where to watch

BBC One, 7.45pm Tuesday

Best bet

M Solomon first scorer

1pt each-way 11-1 bet365

Team news

Fulham

Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) and Tom Cairney (ankle) are ruled out but Aleksandar Mitrovic (thigh) is available.

Leeds

Rodrigo (ankle), Adam Forshaw (groin) and Stuart Dallas (thigh) are sidelined while Pascal Struijk (concussion protocol) and Luis Sinisterra (thigh) are doubts. Sam Greenwood is suspended.

Match preview

Manor Solomon has been Fulham's super-sub in the last three games, coming off the bench to score on each occasion, but he is expected to start Tuesday's FA Cup fifth-round clash with Leeds and the Israeli has every chance of playing a match-winning role.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva may be pondering a few changes from the side which drew 1-1 at home to Wolves in Friday's Premier League fixture and Solomon is sure to be at the front of his mind.

The Israel international has had to be patient due to the consistent performances of Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian on the Fulham flanks. However, after his recent contributions as a substitute - scoring in wins over Nottingham Forest and Brighton as well as the draw with Wolves - he has every right to expect a starting berth against Leeds.

Solomon's leveller against Wolves was a thing of beauty and it rescued a point from a fixture in which Fulham had been second-best for long periods.

The Cottagers have looked a diminished attacking force without top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has missed the last two matches with a thigh strain.

Mitrovic has shaken off the injury and is back in the squad but Silva is understandably reluctant to take risks with his top marksman and seems likely to persist with Carlos Vinicius as the line leader against Leeds.

Vinicius should be better for the minutes he got under his belt on Friday and his physicality can cause a few problems for a Leeds defence which has found clean sheets hard to come by.

Saturday's 1-0 success at home to Southampton was only Leeds's fifth shutout of the season but it was a positive start for their manager Javi Gracia, who has returned for a second spell in the Premier League having managed Watford from January 2018 to September 2019.

That Gracia lasted almost 20 months at the trigger-happy Hornets is testament to the good work he did at Vicarage Road, leading the Hertfordshire side to 11th place and an FA Cup final in the 2018-19 campaign.

Gracia would love to lead another team to a Wembley final, but Premier League safety is Leeds' top priority and Gracia could make a few changes to ensure that his squad is in the best possible shape for Saturday's top-flight trip to Chelsea.

Two of Leeds' three wins this year have been FA Cup victories at home to Cardiff (5-2) and away to Accrington (3-1) - both games in which they were able to make changes and still achieve progression,

However, a trip to Fulham represents a big step up in class and the Londoners, aided by the skills of Solomon, should get the job done.

Key stat

Manor Solomon has scored in each of his last three appearances.

Probable teams

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Lukic, Palhinha; Solomon, Pereira, Wilson; Vinicius.

Subs: Rodak, Willian, Decordova-Reid, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Soares, James, Reed, Mitrovic.

Leeds (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; McKennie, Adams; Harrison, Aaronson, Summerville; Rutter.

Subs: Robles, Bamford, Kristensen, Monteiro, Joseph, Gyabi, Roca, Cooper, Gnonto, Struijk.

Inside info

Fulham

Penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrovic/Andreas Pereira

Assist ace Andreas Pereira

Set-piece aerial threat Aleksandar Mitrovic/Carlos Vinicius

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Leeds

Penalty taker Patrick Bamford/Jack Harrison

Assist ace Jack Harrison

Set-piece aerial threat Liam Cooper

Card magnet Robin Koch

