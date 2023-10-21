Sunday's Serie A and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

One or both teams not to score in Salernitana v Cagliari

TNT Sports 2, 2pm Sunday

2pts 10-11 general

Borussia Monchengladbach to beat Cologne

Sky Sports Arena, 2.30pm Sunday

2pts 15-8 bet365 , Betfair , BoyleSports

Olivier Giroud to score or register an assist in Milan v Juventus

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Sunday

1pt 13-10 Paddy Power

18+ begambleaware.org

Sunday European football predictions

There is a bottom-two clash in Serie A as Salernitana host Cagliari and goals look set to be at a premium.

The visitors have found the back of the net in just one of their last five away games, while the hosts have managed to score in only two of their four matches at the Arechi Stadium, making it look very likely that at least one of the sides will fail to bag a goal again.

In Germany, Cologne occupy bottom spot in the Bundesliga and they look unlikely to lift themselves off it when hosting Borussia Monchengladbach, who are unbeaten away from home this term.

The visitors have scored ten goals in their three away matches this term and should have no problem outscoring their hosts, who have managed just four goals in their seven league matches.

Cologne are winless in their three matches at the RheinEnergieStadion this season and given that their only win of the campaign came in the DFB Pokal against second-division Osnabrück, there is reason to believe they will struggle against Gerardo Seaone’s free-scoring Gladbach side.

Back in Italy, Serie A leaders Milan welcome third-placed Juventus.

The game looks likely to be a tight affair but history suggests Milan forward Olivier Giroud is set to have a say on proceedings, having registered an assist in the Rossoneri's home win over the Old Lady last season before scoring the only goal of the game as his side completed the double over Juventus at the Allianz Stadium.

France's all-time record goal scorer has been in great form this term, netting four times and assisting his teammates on three occasions in seven Serie A matches, and he looks sure to have an impact back in the attacking third following his goalkeeping heroics against Genoa.

