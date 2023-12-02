Sunday's European league predictions and free football tips
Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Sunday's European league matches
Best bets
Real Betis to beat Almeria
LaLigaTV & Viaplay Sports 1, 3.15pm Sunday
2pts 21-20 Betfair
Bayer Leverkusen to win & both teams to score v Borussia Dortmund
Sky Sports Football, 4.30pm Sunday
2pts 8-5 bet365
Marseille to win to nil v Rennes
TNT Sports 3, 7.45pm Sunday
1pt 12-5 Betfair, Paddy Power
Sunday European football predictions
Two Bundesliga heavyweights meet on Sunday as Borussia Dortmund head to Bayer Leverkusen, who went into the weekend top of the table, having won 11 of their first 12 games.
Leverkusen have dropped points only at Bayern while they’ve won 14 straight games and are odds-on for a victory over Dortmund, who have lost both of their previous clashes with the top three this term.
Leverkusen have managed only four clean sheets in their 12 league games. Both teams have scored in all of Dortmund’s five away league games, so backing Bayer to win and concede looks the best bet.
In La Liga, Almeria prop up the table after losing 11 of their opening 14 games. With 37 goals conceded already, they also have the worst defensive record in Spain’s top flight.
Real Betis are pushing for the European spots and they head to the basement club having won six of their last eight games. The visitors’ good defensive record alone should mean they edge this trip and at a shade above evens they’re good value for a victory.
Marseille defend their unbeaten home record in Ligue 1 against a Rennes side who are yet to win on their travels. The visitors have failed to score in three of their last four trips in the league, while Marseille have kept four straight clean sheets at home.
The hosts find themselves stuck in the bottom half of the table but they can secure a back-to-basics victory over Rennes.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 2 December 2023inEuropean Football
Last updated 15:13, 2 December 2023
- Saturday's La Liga and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips
- Thursday's Europa League predictions and free football tips: Leverkusen likely to continue dominance
- Wednesday's Champions League predictions and free football tips
- Tuesday's Champions League predictions and free football tips
- Sunday's La Liga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips
- Saturday's La Liga and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips
- Thursday's Europa League predictions and free football tips: Leverkusen likely to continue dominance
- Wednesday's Champions League predictions and free football tips
- Tuesday's Champions League predictions and free football tips
- Sunday's La Liga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips