Sunday's European league predictions and free football tips

Real Betis to beat Almeria

LaLigaTV & Viaplay Sports 1, 3.15pm Sunday

2pts 21-20 Betfair

Bayer Leverkusen to win & both teams to score v Borussia Dortmund

Sky Sports Football, 4.30pm Sunday

2pts 8-5 bet365

Marseille to win to nil v Rennes

TNT Sports 3, 7.45pm Sunday

1pt 12-5 Betfair , Paddy Power

Sunday European football predictions

Two Bundesliga heavyweights meet on Sunday as Borussia Dortmund head to Bayer Leverkusen, who went into the weekend top of the table, having won 11 of their first 12 games.

Leverkusen have dropped points only at Bayern while they’ve won 14 straight games and are odds-on for a victory over Dortmund, who have lost both of their previous clashes with the top three this term.

Leverkusen have managed only four clean sheets in their 12 league games. Both teams have scored in all of Dortmund’s five away league games, so backing Bayer to win and concede looks the best bet.

In La Liga, Almeria prop up the table after losing 11 of their opening 14 games. With 37 goals conceded already, they also have the worst defensive record in Spain’s top flight.

Real Betis are pushing for the European spots and they head to the basement club having won six of their last eight games. The visitors’ good defensive record alone should mean they edge this trip and at a shade above evens they’re good value for a victory.

Marseille defend their unbeaten home record in Ligue 1 against a Rennes side who are yet to win on their travels. The visitors have failed to score in three of their last four trips in the league, while Marseille have kept four straight clean sheets at home.

The hosts find themselves stuck in the bottom half of the table but they can secure a back-to-basics victory over Rennes.

