Sunday's La Liga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Real Sociedad to beat Sevilla

Viaplay Sports 2, 3.15pm Sunday

2pts 3-4 bet365

Draw in Lyon v Lille

TNT Sports 2, 7.45pm Sunday

1pt 12-5 Hills

Sunday European football predictions

Real Sociedad have been rock-solid on their home patch this season and they should be able to continue that trend when they host Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday afternoon.

The home team have lost just one of their nine matches at the Anoeta Stadium, a 1-0 defeat to Barcelona.

Imanol Alguacil’s men have beaten Benfica and Athletic Bilbao and drawn with Inter at home this season and any replication of those efforts should be enough to see them defeat Sevilla, whose campaign has struggled to get going.

The visitors have won just two of their 12 top-flight games and have only two points from four Champions League clashes.

Sociedad won both matches against the Andalusians in La Liga last season and the Basque outfit should be able to tick off the first leg of a possible repeat double on this occasion.

A first glimmer of hope in Lyon’s nightmare start to the campaign came in the final game before the international break when they secured a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Rennes courtesy of a headed goal from Irish defender Jake O’Brien.

However, their opponents were down to ten men for 85 minutes of that clash and Lyon remain bottom of France's top flight as they host Lille.

The visitors have lost just two of their 12 matches and, as a result, are currently in position to qualify for Europe next season.

Lille have drawn four of their six road games, though, and could be held to another stalemate at Lyon.

The hosts can make a stand on their own patch and the spoils look likely to be shared.

