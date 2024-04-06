Sunday's European football predictions from Ligue 1, La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga

Best bets

Juventus to beat Fiorentina

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Sunday

3pts 5-6 bet365, Hills

Lyon to win & both teams to score v Nantes

TNT Sports 2, 7.45pm Sunday

1pt 19-5 Hills

European football predictions

The Scudetto is out of reach for Juventus this season but the Old Lady will aim to build on Tuesday's Coppa Italia success over Lazio when they welcome Fiorentina to Turin on Sunday.

Coach Max Allegri has been under huge pressure after a terrible run of form ended Juve’s title hopes but they at least have one foot in the Coppa Italia final thanks to their 2-0 win over Lazio.

Fiorentina beat Atalanta in the first leg of their Coppa semi-final but they have invariably struggled against Serie A’s top teams this term.

La Viola have lost all of their five meetings with the top three and they have been beaten to nil on three visits to the top four.

Juve have recorded nine home league wins this season and have generally bossed this fixture, winning 23 of their last 32 meetings with Fiorentina in Turin. Back them to continue their turnaround with a victory.

Lyon booked their ticket to the French Cup final earlier this week and they will seek to maintain their great run of form at Nantes in Ligue 1.

After a difficult start to the season, which saw them slip to the bottom of the table at one stage, Lyon have won 13 of their last 18 matches and are pushing towards the top half.

Opponents Nantes, meanwhile, have lost their last seven at home so they are expected to stumble against Lyon. But, while the visitors have won their last five games on the road, they have kept only one clean sheet in that time so an away win with both teams to score looks the best bet at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

