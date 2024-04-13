Sunday's Bundesliga, Serie A & Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Bayer Leverkusen & both teams to score vs Werder Bremen

Sky Sports Mix, 4.30pm Sunday

2pts 7-4 bet365

Roma to beat Udinese

TNT Sports 3, 5pm Sunday

2pts 5-4 general

Brest to beat Lyon

7.45pm Sunday

1pt 12-5 bet365, Betfair

Sunday European football predictions

Bayer Leverkusen are chasing a tenth consecutive Bundesliga win on Sunday and they should have little trouble against Werder Bremen, who have lost four of their last five.

Leverkusen have a Europa League clash with West Ham to come on Thursday but they are unbeaten in all competitions since May.

Mid-table Werder have had mixed returns on their travels this season but they’ve scored exactly once in each of their last seven trips. The visitors can get another goal, but they should fall short at BayArena.

Only leaders Inter have picked up more Serie A points than Roma since Danielle Di Rossi stepped in as manager and the Giallorossi sit fifth in the table.

Italy’s fifth-placed finishers are all but guaranteed a Champions League spot and Roma have won eight of their last 11 to make that place their own. Di Rossi’s side picked up a third 1-0 win in four games on Thursday when they visited Milan in the Europa League.

Udinese have lost their previous two at home so Roma look well priced for another victory.

Finally, Lyon’s great Ligue 1 form has lifted them away from relegation trouble and up to tenth place. However, they remain shaky at home and Sunday night brings a visit from second-placed Brest.

Ligue 1’s surprise package have won all but one of their visits to teams in the bottom half. Lyon have lost in four of seven home clashes with the top nine, while Brest won the first encounter at home.

The in-form hosts head into this clash as favourites but the value lies with PSG’s closest challengers.

