Sunday's Bundesliga, Ligue 1 & Serie A predictions and free football tips

Best bets
Bayer Leverkusen to win & both teams to score
Sky Sports Football, 2.30pm Sunday
1pt 11-4 bet365
Marseille
TNT Sports 3, 7.45pm Sunday
2pts 4-5 bet365
Roma
TNT Sports 2, 7.45pm Sunday
2pts 11-10 Betfair
Sunday's European football predictions
Bayer Leverkusen failed to win for only the second time this season in the Bundesliga last weekend, but it has been a fantastic start to the campaign for Xabi Alonso’s men nonetheless.
Leverkusen have won 11 of their 13 league games this term and have drawn their other two matches against powerhouses Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.
On Sunday afternoon Bayer head to third-placed Stuttgart, who are themselves enjoying a great opening to the campaign.
However, they have lost to Hoffenheim and Heidenheim recently and could find Leverkusen too hot to handle. That said, Stuttgart have scored in all but one of their fixtures this term so they could grab a consolation goal.
In Ligue 1, Marseille can bring an end to their struggles on the road when they visit strugglers Lorient.
Gennaro Gattuso’s side have won their last three games and scored nine times in the progress. Lorient, meanwhile, are third-bottom of the table and have lost more games to OM than any other Ligue 1 side.
Back Marseille to claim a much-needed first away win of the campaign this afternoon.
Sunday’s big game in Serie A sees Fiorentina head to Roma following four defeats in six league outings.
La Viola have lost their last two trips to nil and things don't look likely to get any better for them against a Roma side in stellar form.
The Giallorossi have won seven straight games at the Stadio Olimpico and could send Fiorentina packing in the capital.
