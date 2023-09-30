Sunday's Bundesliga & Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Reims to beat Lyon

Live on TNT Sports, midday Sunday

1pt 21-20 Coral , Ladbrokes

Freiburg to beat Augsburg

Live on Sky Sports Arena, 4.30pm Sunday

2pts 8-11 bet365

Sunday's European football predictions

Lyon are in turmoil in Ligue 1 with only two points taken from their first six fixtures and their woes may be extended with another defeat at Reims.

Laurent Blanc’s sacking has done little to change Lyon’s fortunes and their subsequent two matches have been a goalless draw at home to Le Havre and a 1-0 loss at Brest.

That means Les Gones have scored only three goals this season and conceded 11, with 4-1 defeats at home to Montpellier and Paris St-Germain further highlighting their struggles.

Reims, on the other hand, have started the season in excellent touch with ten points collected from six matches.

William Still’s side were 2-1 winners away at Lille last weekend and they should make the most of home advantage against such confidence-starved opponents.

Freiburg have gone three games without victory in the Bundesliga, but a visit from a poor-travelling Augsburg outfit provides the perfect opportunity to regain the winning thread.

In their opening two away games Augsburg have lost 3-1 at Bayern Munich and 3-0 at Leipzig and while there is little shame in suffering those two defeats, they are now without a road win in the Bundesliga in 15 outings.

The visitors have conceded 13 goals in their opening five league games and that leaky defence can be punished by Freiburg, who have lost only three of their last 18 league fixtures on their own patch.

