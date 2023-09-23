Sunday's Bundesliga and Serie A predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Bayer Leverkusen & both teams to score

Sky Sports Football, 2.30pm Sunday

2pts 11-8 bet365

Fiorentina

TNT Sports 3, 2pm Sunday

1pt 13-10 Coral

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Sunday's European football predictions

It took reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to end Bayer Leverkusen's 100 per cent start to the new season and that gives little hope to Heidenheim, Sunday’s visitors to the BayArena.

Xabi Alonso’s men have been a joy to watch in Germany’s top flight and their vibrant attacking play has won them plenty of points and admirers.

They finished last season strongly under Alonso, and some tinkering in the summer plus the addition of Granit Xhaka to the midfield have helped Leverkusen take their game to another level.

Before last week’s 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich, Leverkusen had won three out of three in the league, scoring at least three goals in each victory.

They also bagged four against Swedish side Hacken in Europe in midweek and Heidenheim will do well to keep the score down.

However, the visitors picked up their first win since promotion back to the Bundesliga last week when beating Werder Bremen 4-2 and they aren’t afraid to have a go, ranking fifth in shots per game before the weekend.

They’ve scored at least twice in their last three league games, including in a 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund, and look capable of grabbing a consolation.

Udinese are enduring their worst start to a Serie A season in more than a decade and are worth opposing when hosting Fiorentina.

The Little Zebras have gone four home league games without a goal and drew a blank in a goalless draw at Cagliari last weekend.

Fiorentina have had no such issues finding the back of the net - only Milan and Inter have scored more league goals than them - and that superior cutting edge makes them a strong fancy in Udine.

