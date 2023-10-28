Sunday's Bundesliga and Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Borussia Dortmund to beat Eintracht Frankfurt

Sky Sports Football, 2.30pm Sunday

1pt 5-4 bet365

Monaco to beat Lille

TNT Sports 2, 2pm Sunday

1pt 19-10 Coral, LadbrokesHills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

European football predictions

Borussia Dortmund endured a rocky start to the season, relinquishing a two-goal lead to draw with Heidenheim at the start of September, but they have since won five matches on the spin in the Bundesliga and are a solid bet away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dortmund had to deal with a number of injuries in the early weeks of the campaign but now look back to full strength and have posted impressive wins over Freiburg, Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim, Union Berlin and Werder Bremen since the Heidenheim stalemate.

That has put Dortmund back on track in the title race and they started the latest round of fixtures as one of only three unbeaten sides in the Bundesliga.

Their last two wins have both been workmanlike 1-0 successes, over Bremen in the league and Newcastle in the Champions League, but Dortmund boast a number of creative influences, such as Germany international Julian Brandt.

They can see off an inconsistent Frankfurt side who have won three, lost two and drawn one of their last six outings.

Lille dug deep to beat Slovan Bratislava in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night but they are worth taking on at home to highflyers Monaco.

Lille will again be targeting European qualification and have made a decent start in that pursuit, but Monaco have been even stronger, winning six of their opening nine matches.

A barnstorming attack has been key to their ascent with Monaco having scored 23 goals in their nine league games.

They have beaten Marseille, Reims and Metz in their last three matches and can extend their winning streak to four games at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

