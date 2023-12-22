Saturday's Serie A and La Liga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Saturday European football predictions

Former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores was appointed as Sevilla manager last week and his first game could not have gone any better, landing a convincing 3-0 win over Granada that could give them confidence when they head to the Spanish capital to take on Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone's Atleti were uncharacteristically poor defensively in their last match - a 3-3 draw with mid-table Getafe in which they lost the shot count 29-8 - and with regular starters Mario Hermoso and Stefan Savic suspended for the visit of Sevilla, they could be left exposed at the back once more.

The hosts have gone 23 games unbeaten at home but the Rojiblancos have avoided defeat in four of their last six trips to Atletico and they could find some joy against a weakened side as they look to pick up some points and momentum following a poor start to the campaign.

Bologna have been the shock package in Serie A this season and now find themselves fourth in Italy’s top flight, ahead of giants Napoli, Fiorentina and their next opponents, Atalanta.

Thiago Motta’s side have been near flawless at home since losing 2-1 to Milan in August, winning seven of their eight matches at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara since, with a 0-0 draw with Napoli the only blot on a near-perfect record.

They have won their last four home matches to nil and knocked league leaders Inter out of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday. They can build on those fantastic results and ensure they keep their brilliant run going against Atalanta.

The visitors’ only away wins in Serie A this season have come against Sassuolo, Empoli and Verona - all sides in the bottom five - and their struggles on the road look set to continue against in-form Bologna.

