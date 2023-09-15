Saturday's Serie A and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Victor Osimhen to score first in Genoa v Napoli

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm

1pt each-way 11-4 general

Stuttgart to beat Mainz

2pts 17-10 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saturday European football predictions

Napoli claimed their first Serie A title in 33 years last season but they were put in their place by Lazio prior to the international break and will have to work much harder if they are to retain the Scudetto.

Rudi Garcia's side began the season with wins over Frosinone and Sassuolo but were edged out 2-1 by Lazio last time out, meaning they are already playing catch-up in the title race with both Milan clubs having made foot-perfect starts to the campaign.

The champions head to Genoa on Saturday and marksman Victor Osimhen can ensure they avoid another slip-up.

Osimhen was Serie A's top scorer last season with 26 goals and the Nigerian ace has picked up from where he left off with three goals in as many league games this term.

The 24-year-old bagged a hat-trick for Nigeria against Sao Tome and Principe during the international break and looks overpriced to score first this weekend.

Stuttgart have been one of the most fascinating teams to watch in the opening weeks of the Bundesliga season and they are worth a bet to see off Mainz on Saturday.

After starting their season with a 5-0 hammering of Bochum, Stuttgart were on the opposite end of a 5-1 thrashing against Leipzig in their first away contest of the season. But they bounced back before the international break with a 5-0 thrashing of Freiburg to continue their all-or-nothing start to the campaign.

Stuttgart clung on to their top-flight status last season, beating Hamburg in the relegation playoff, and they again expected to be fighting it out at the bottom of the table after a summer of major departures. However, for now they can keep the decent start going with victory at the Mewa Arena.

Mainz finished a respectable ninth last term, just four points off the European places, but they lost last season's top scorer Marcus Ingvartsen over the summer and do not look like the same side without him.

They have collected just one point from their opening three matches, having been thumped 4-1 by Union Berlin and 4-0 by Mainz either side of their stalemate with Eintracht Frankfurt, and their defence could crumble against Stuttgart.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.