Saturday's Serie A and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Juventus to beat Sassuolo

TNT Sports 1, 5pm

1pt 4-5 bet365 , Coral , Ladbrokes

Wolfsburg or draw double chance v Borussia Dortmund

2.30pm

2pts 6-5 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saturday's European football predictions

Max Allegri has insisted Juventus cannot get ahead of themselves after a strong start to the season, but the Old Lady have the chance to go top of Serie A with victory over Sassuolo on Saturday.

Allegri may have called for calm but there is cause for optimism for Juve, who have won three and drawn one of their first four league fixtures and eased past Lazio 3-1 last time out.

Having been kept apart by injuries for large parts of last season, attacking duo Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa both scored in the win over Lazio and Juve will also be helped by the absence of European football during the week.

They have won their last two away fixtures without conceding and are a solid bet to see off the Neroverdi.

Borussia Dortmund have made an indifferent start to the season and Tuesday night's 2-0 defeat to PSG in the Champions League did little to ease the growing pressure on manager Edin Terzic.

Dortmund were thoroughly outplayed at the Parc des Princes, seeing just 31 per cent of the ball and managing only one shot on target.

A lack of inventiveness has been a common theme for Dortmund this season and they have already been held to draws in the Bundesliga by Bochum and Heidenheim.

They responded with a 4-2 win over Freiburg last time out but their two decisive strikes came in the 88th and 92nd minutes after the Black Forest club had Nicolas Hofler sent off.

Saturday's opponents Wolfsburg represent a step up in quality and they could avoid defeat in Dortmund.

The Wolves have won three of their opening four Bundesliga fixtures, defeating Union Berlin last weekend, and are eager to improve on last term's eighth-place finish.

