Saturday's Ligue 1 and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

PSG -2 goals on handicap v Clermont

TNT Sports 1 & 5, 8pm

1pt 13-10 Betfair, Coral, Paddy Power

Borussia Dortmund to beat Stuttgart

Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm Saturday

2pts 5-4 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

Saturday European football predictions

A thrashing could be on the cards when PSG take on Clermont Foot in a top-versus-bottom clash in Ligue 1 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Clermont have been the worst team in the French top flight this season and are seven points adrift of safety with seven matches remaining.

They were dismantled 3-0 by mid-table Toulouse on Sunday and an even heavier defeat could await them in the capital.

With the Champions League quarter-finals on the horizon, this will not be a priority fixture for PSG but they should still have enough in the tank to win with something to spare.

They have netted 12 goals in their last four matches, which included a 6-2 mauling of Montpellier, and the relegation-threatened visitors have leaked 46 goals in 27 matches this term.

Borussia Dortmund's first Klassiker victory since 2019 saw Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel concede the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.

The 2-0 win over Bayern was Dortmund's fifth in succession and, as well as putting paid to their rival's faint title prospects, it has left Edin Terzic's men in a commanding position in the race for the top four.

And Dortmund can narrow the gap between themselves and third-placed Stuttgart to just a point when the teams meet at Signal Iduna Park.

BVB have won nine of their 13 games in 2024 and Stuttgart could be there for the taking.

Sebastian Hoeness's team have impressed all season but needed a 98th-minute strike from Denis Undav to rescue a point against Heidenheim last time out and Dortmund are well-versed in winning games of this magnitude.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.