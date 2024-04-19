Saturday's La Liga and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Draw in Rayo Vallecano v Osasuna, 3.15pm

1pt 11-5 Hills

Leipzig to win and both teams to score vs Heidenheim, 2.30pm

1pt 8-5 bet365

Saturday European football predictions

Draws are not the most exciting wagers for punters to get behind but there is value in the stalemate when Rayo Vallecano take on Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday.

With a fairly comfortable six points separating Rayo Vallecano and the La Liga relegation zone and Osasuna locked in mid-table obscurity, neither club has much to play for as the season draws to a close.

Each of Vallecano's last two fixtures have failed to produce a goal and they have drawn four of their last seven assignments in La Liga.

That has contributed to an overall draw tally of 13 in the Spanish top flight and they look set to share the spoils again.

Osasuna have blown hot and cold this season and slipped to a 1-0 loss to Osasuna last time out, although that could have easily finished all square had Ante Budimir dispatched a late penalty.

A more entertaining game could be on the cards when Heidenheim host Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Leipzig are looking to hold off the challenge of Borussia Dortmund in the race for the Champions League places and they have excelled in recent weeks.

The Red Bulls have won four of their last five matches in the top flight, scoring 14 goals in the process and conceding only twice.

That imperious form is bad news for Heidenheim, who have frustrated a number of Bundesliga big guns this season.

Since the start of 2024, Heidenheim have drawn with Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart and won 3-2 against Bayern Munich.

And while in-form Leipzig should get over the line at the Voith-Arena, they may not have things all their own way and Heidenheim can get on the scoresheet.

