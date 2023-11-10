Saturday's La Liga and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Rayo Vallecano v Girona to finish a draw

Saturday 1pm

2pts 5-2 bet365, Hills

Borussia Dortmund to beat Stuttgart

Saturday 2.30pm

2pts 13-8 Betfair



Saturday European football predictions

Girona have been the surprise package in La Liga this season, sitting top on 31 points after 12 matches, but they may not have the most fruitful of trips to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Vallecano ground out a hard-fought 0-0 draw at giants Real Madrid last time out and they can frustrate another title hopeful on their own patch.

Rayo are unbeaten in their last nine games and could be set for a fourth home draw in a row, having recently taking a point off European hopefuls Villarreal and Real Sociedad at Estadio de Vallecas.

Girona have won six away games on the spin but their form on the road is less impressive than it first appear as their sole journey to a top-half side, Real Sociedad, ended all-square.

Ninth-placed Vallecano could prove another tough nut to crack and, with both matches between these sides last year finishing 2-2, the draw appeals.

There is a top-four clash in the Bundesliga on Saturday and Borussia Dortmund can get the better of the side directly above them and take third place from Stuttgart.

Dortmumd made a speedy recovery from their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich last weekend by completing a Champions League double over Newcastle in midweek, beating the Magpies 2-0.

Their away form has been strong too, having beaten highflying Hoffenheim as well as Newcastle in their recent road games, and they could overpower Stuttgart, who have lost their way since losing talisman Serhou Guirassy to injury.

The hosts have lost their last two Bundesliga games, including a defeat to Heidenheim who had lost their previous four matches, and could struggle again this weekend.

Dortmund are unbeaten in five matches against Stuttgart, winning four, and should have too much for their wounded hosts.

