Saturday's La Liga and Bundesliga predictions and free football tips
Best bets
Real Madrid to beat Real Mallorca
Premier Sports 1, 5.30pm
1pt 4-5 bet365
Borussia Dortmund to beat Borussia Monchengladbach, 2.30pm
1pt Evs general
Saturday European football predictions
Real Madrid were involved in an exhilarating 3-3 draw with Manchester City on Tuesday but the quick turnaround should not faze them and they can deliver another key win over Real Mallorca on Saturday.
Carlo Ancelotti's men are experts at managing their workload and although they would have hoped for better from the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, they can put it to the side this weekend.
Rotation is likely given their schedule but Real Madrid have coped with injuries and a packed fixture list all season long, winning 23 of their 30 games in La Liga.
They may not blow Mallorca out of the water but they have conceded only 20 league goals this term and can grind out a disciplined victory.
The hosts are hovering above the relegation zone and could be feeling a little flat after last Saturday's defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Copa del Rey.
It has been a frustrating week for Borussia Dortmund who followed last weekend's 1-0 loss to Stuttgart with a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Sebastien Haller's late strike in Madrid has at least kept that tie alive, though, and Dortmund can return to winning ways at Borussia Monchengladbach.
Dortmund were on a decent run before their Stuttgart loss, having won five on the spin including their first Der Klassiker triumph over Bayern Munich since 2019.
Gladbach were 3-1 winners against Wolfsburg on Sunday but are closer to the drop zone than the top six and have posted only three wins in their last 15 matches in the Bundesliga.
Published on 12 April 2024inEuropean Football
Last updated 14:33, 12 April 2024
