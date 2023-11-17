Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds and tips: Kosovo can trouble Swiss defence

Where to watch Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifiers

Switzerland v Kosovo

Viaplay Sports Online, 7.45pm Saturday

Belarus v Andorra

Viaplay Sports Online, 5pm Saturday

Best bets

Switzerland to win & both teams to score v Kosovo

2pts 23-10 Betfair

Belarus to win to nil v Andorra

1pt 11-10 general

Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

There are some short-priced favourites on Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifying coupon and a double on France to beat Gibraltar and Croatia to win in Latvia pays around 1-8.

A more competitive contest could be in prospect when Switzerland host Kosovo and backing the Swiss to win and both teams to score is an appealing option.

Switzerland were held to a 1-1 draw by Israel in Hungary on Wednesday. Ruben Vargas gave them a first-half lead but they were unable to kick on despite having eight shots on target to their opponents' two.

That was Switzerland's fourth score draw in their last five qualifiers, including a 2-2 against Kosovo, and they have kept only five clean sheets in their last 21 internationals.

They pose an attacking threat, scoring 21 times in eight games since the World Cup, but Kosovo should be confident of getting on the scoresheet in Basel.

In another Group I game, Andorra's forwards may be less bullish about their chances of finding the net in Belarus.

They have scored only three goals in their last ten internationals, losing six of them to nil. They held Belarus to a 0-0 draw in September but had only three shots to their visitors' 15.

