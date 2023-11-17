Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds and tips: Kosovo can trouble Swiss defence
Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifiers
Where to watch Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifiers
Switzerland v Kosovo
Viaplay Sports Online, 7.45pm Saturday
Belarus v Andorra
Viaplay Sports Online, 5pm Saturday
Best bets
Switzerland to win & both teams to score v Kosovo
2pts 23-10 Betfair
Belarus to win to nil v Andorra
1pt 11-10 general
Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions
There are some short-priced favourites on Saturday's Euro 2024 qualifying coupon and a double on France to beat Gibraltar and Croatia to win in Latvia pays around 1-8.
A more competitive contest could be in prospect when Switzerland host Kosovo and backing the Swiss to win and both teams to score is an appealing option.
Switzerland were held to a 1-1 draw by Israel in Hungary on Wednesday. Ruben Vargas gave them a first-half lead but they were unable to kick on despite having eight shots on target to their opponents' two.
That was Switzerland's fourth score draw in their last five qualifiers, including a 2-2 against Kosovo, and they have kept only five clean sheets in their last 21 internationals.
They pose an attacking threat, scoring 21 times in eight games since the World Cup, but Kosovo should be confident of getting on the scoresheet in Basel.
In another Group I game, Andorra's forwards may be less bullish about their chances of finding the net in Belarus.
They have scored only three goals in their last ten internationals, losing six of them to nil. They held Belarus to a 0-0 draw in September but had only three shots to their visitors' 15.
Published on 17 November 2023inEuropean Football
Last updated 14:34, 17 November 2023
