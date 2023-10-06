Saturday's Bundesliga & Ligue 1 predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Over 2.5 Leipzig goals v Bochum

2.30pm Saturday

2pts 8-11 general

Augsburg to beat Darmstadt

2.30pm Saturday

1pt 20-23 Betfair , Coral

Nice to beat Metz

4pm Saturday

2pts 8-11 bet365 , Betfair

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Saturday's European football predictions

Leipzig proved no match for European champions Manchester City on Wednesday night, but it is they who should prove a cut above the opposition when they take on Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Marco Rose’s side have responded well to losing their opening game of the season at Bayer Leverkusen, with their only two dropped points in five subsequent league matches coming in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at home to Bayern.

Leipzig’s other two league outings at the Red Bull Arena have seen them swat aside second-placed Stuttgart 5-1 and ease past Augsburg 3-0, and they should be among the goals against Bochum.

The visitors remain winless after six league games and two of their three away trips have seen them thrashed 5-0 at Stuttgart and 7-0 at Bayern, suggesting they could be out of depth against Leipzig.

Augsburg can also make home advantage count in the Bundesliga when they take on fellow strugglers Darmstadt, who have taken only four points from six outings on their top-flight return.

Darmstadt got off the mark with a 4-2 win at home to Werder Bremen last weekend but they have lost all three away games this season, at Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart.

Despite winning promotion last season, Darmstadt lost five of their final seven away games in the German second tier and more road misery may await them at Augsburg, who have lost just two of their last 12 home league fixtures.

In Ligue 1, Nice should maintain their unbeaten start to the season with victory at a misfiring Metz side who have endured back-to-back losses to nil against Strasbourg and Toulouse.

Highflying Nice are thriving with no continental commitments to worry about, and they are seeking a third straight away success after victories away to powerhouse pair Paris St-Germain and Monaco.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.