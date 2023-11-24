Saturday's Bundesliga, Ligue 1 & La Liga predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Stuttgart to beat Eintracht Frankfurt

Lens to beat Clermont Foot 4pm

Rayo Vallecano or draw double chance v Barcelona

Saturday European football predictions

Stuttgart have been the Bundesliga's surprise package this season but they have shown signs of regression in the last month.

At the end of October, the club lost a ding-dong battle 3-2 with Hoffenheim before losing their subsequent league fixture 2-0 against Heidenheim.

It was at that point many expected the bubble to burst. After all, this was a team who finished in the relegation playoff position last term.

But Stuttgart rallied to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 before the international break, leaving them in third position in the Bundesliga standings.

Another challenge awaits them on Saturday as they visit Deutsche Bank Park to face Eintracht Frankfurt and they should have enough in their locker to pass the test.

It was a turbulent summer for Stuttgart as Wataru Endo, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Borna Sosa all departed but others have stepped up to the plate, including 15-goal Serhou Guirassy.

He can help his side land another key win against Frankfurt, who have won only one of their last three Bundesliga games.

Lens have arrested their poor start to the season in Ligue 1 and are back in contention for a top-five berth.

Franck Haise's men are finally managing to balance the demands of Champions League football with the league and are on a seven-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1, stretching back to mid-September.

They took down Marseille 1-0 before the international break and their defensive prowess has been key to their recent resurgence with four successive clean sheets recorded.

Clermont have collected four points from their last two games but that contributes to an overall tally of just nine points in 11 games and they are prime relegation candidates.

Rayo Vallecano know how to make life tough for La Liga's best sides and Barcelona could be challenged when they visit the Estadio de Vallecas this weekend.

Vallecano held Real Madrid to a 0-0 draw at the start of the month and then pushed highflyers Girona close in a 2-1 defeat.

That was their only defeat in their last ten games and they are worth backing to avoid defeat against Barcelona, who lost their most recent away contest 1-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

