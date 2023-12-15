Saturday's Bundesliga and La Liga predictions and free football tips: Red Bulls to edge a thriller

Best bets

Leipzig to win & both teams to score v Hoffenheim

Sky Sports Football, 5.30pm Saturday

2pts 6-4 bet365

Athletic Bilbao to beat Atletico Madrid

3.15pm Saturday

1pt 29-20 bet365

Saturday's European football predictions

Leipzig concluded the Champions League group stage with a 2-1 win over Young Boys on Wednesday night, which extended a run of high-scoring outings for the Red Bulls.

Both teams have scored in Leipzig's last seven matches in all competitions, although Marco Rose's men have still won five times in that run.

And it could again pay to bank on another high-scoring Leipzig success when they welcome Hoffenheim to the Red Bull Arena.

Both of these teams know where the net is and Hoffenheim are only six points adrift of their hosts, so they shouldn't be overawed by the challenge.

They were 3-1 winners over Bochum last Friday and while they could leave Leipzig empty-handed, Hoffenheim can at least contribute to an entertaining affair.

Atletico Madrid continued their imperious home form with a 2-0 defeat of Lazio in the Champions League on Wednesday, but it has been a different story for Diego Simeone's men on their travels.

Only three of their 11 league victories have come away from the Spanish capital and they are worth taking on at San Mames, where Athletic Bilbao have won three of their last four games, pummelling Rayo Vallecano 4-0 at the start of the month.

The Basque side are unbeaten since a 1-0 defeat to Barcelona in late October and they can make life tough for Atleti, who have lost away to Barca, Las Palmas and Valencia this term.

