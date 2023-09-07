Friday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions, betting odds and tips: Spain star Olmo poses goal threat

Where to watch Friday's Euro 2024 qualifiers

Friday's Euro 2024 qualifying predictions

Spain are playing catch-up in Group A of Euro 2024 qualifying but they are expected to pick up a second win in three matches when they travel to Georgia on Friday.

La Roja have two games in hand on group leaders Scotland as they were involved in the Nations League Finals in June, beating European champions Italy 2-1 in the semi-finals before a penalty-shootout victory over Croatia in the final.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, who succeeded Luis Enrique after last year's World Cup last-16 exit against Morocco, oversaw a 3-0 home win over Norway, who were missing Erling Haaland, and a 2-0 defeat in Scotland in March's qualifiers.

Barcelona's 16-year-old midfielder Lamine Yamal has earned his first senior call-up but RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo should start in support of striker Alvaro Morata and he is worth backing to score at any time.

Olmo scored Spain's first goal at the World Cup in their opening 7-0 rout of Costa Rica and broke the deadlock against Norway, while he started his 2023-24 club season with a German Super Cup hat-trick against Bayern Munich followed by two goals in three Bundesliga outings.

Portugal have won their first four Group J matches to nil but they needed an 89th-minute goal from Cristiano Ronaldo to pinch a 1-0 win in Iceland last time out.

Roberto Martinez's charges may have to work hard for another three points on their trip to Slovakia, who have also made a strong start to their qualifying campaign.

Portugal thumped Liechtenstein 4-0 and Luxembourg 6-0 in their March qualifiers but they needed a late Bruno Fernandes brace to seal a 3-0 win in June before the narrow victory over Iceland.

Slovakia were held to a 0-0 draw by Luxembourg on matchday one before beating Bosnia 2-0, Iceland 2-1 and Liechtenstein 1-0, so a low-scoring Portugal win looks the best bet.

