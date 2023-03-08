Thursday's Europa League predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Feyenoord

BT Sport Extra, 8pm Thursday

1pt 13-10 general

Fenerbahce draw no bet

BT Sport 2, 8pm Thursday

1pt 12-5 Boyles

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Thursday's Europa League preview

Shakhtar Donetsk coach Igor Jovicevic insists they believe the "impossible is possible", although a wholesale defensive reshuffle doesn't half lend itself to a bet on Feyenoord in their Europa League first-leg tussle.

The Pitmen, playing their home games in Warsaw, are seriously stretched at the back after a late yellow-card flurry during their shootout win over Rennes.

Both full-backs, Yukim Konoplia and Bogdan Mykhailichenko, are suspended as is centre-back Valeri Bondar. Eduard Kozik would have covered but has injured his foot.

It's a major blow in preparing for a visit from Eredivisie leaders Feyenoord, who have won five in a row and are unbeaten since October.

European specialists Sevilla somehow keep pulling out results in spite of chronic league form, but they are worth taking on at home to crack Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The multiple recent winners survived many scares seeing off PSV Eindhoven in the previous round, although they come into this tie having suffered a sorry 6-1 drubbing at Atletico Madrid.

That's 11 goals conceded in three straight defeats and they've also been on the wrong end of a couple of home hidings in Europe, albeit at the hands of Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, both of whom are superior to Fener.

But Jorge Jesus' Super Lig title challengers are unbeaten away in Europe this season and in players of the calibre of Ecuador's Enner Valencia – 11 goals in his last seven matches – they pose a genuine and dangerous threat.

Follow us on Twitter