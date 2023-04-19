Sevilla v Manchester United predictions and odds: Focused Red Devils can surge into the semis
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Sevilla v Manchester United at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the Europa League quarter-final, second leg on Thursday
Where to watch Sevilla v Manchester United
BT Sport 1, 8pm Thursday
Best bet
Manchester United
1pt 21-20 general
Sevilla v Manchester United odds
Sevilla 5-2
Manchester United 21-20
Draw 13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Sevilla v Manchester United team news
Sevilla
Gonzalo Montiel is suspended and Youssef En-Nesyri is in line to replace Erik Lamela in attack.
Manchester United
Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Marcel Sabitzer have returned to training, but Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Tom Heaton and Alejandro Garnacho are sidelined. Scott McTominay and Tyrell Malacia are doubts.
Sevilla v Manchester United predictions
Manchester United have seen off two Spanish sides in the Europa League knockout rounds and can complete a La Liga treble by defeating Sevilla in their quarter-final second leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.
The Red Devils head to Andalusia with a tricky task after being pegged back by a couple of late goals in last Thursday's 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.
A routine passage to the final four had seemed likely after a Marcel Sabitzer brace put United two goals to the good within 21 minutes, but an improved second-half showing from Sevilla was rewarded by own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire.
The opening hour was almost too easy for United and Erik ten Hag may have contributed to the false sense of security with his 62nd-minute triple substitution when he swapped Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial for Christian Eriksen, Anthony Elanga and Wout Weghorst.
The changes disrupted United's rhythm and the assignment was further complicated by the enforced 86th-minute withdrawal of Lisandro Martinez which forced the hosts to play the final 12 minutes a man short.
Ten Hag's defensive options for the weekend trip to Nottingham Forest were reduced by the absences of Malacia, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw, but United delivered a confident, focussed performance and ran out 2-0 winners.
United's success at the City Ground showed the depth of their resources and they should be stronger in Seville with Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Sabitzer back in training.
Ten Hag's selection may have to make some allowance for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Brighton, but the Red Devils should have a strong starting line up and an experienced bench.
Sevilla's challenge is to start more purposefully than they did at Old Trafford.
Head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar may be tempted to make a few changes and could turn to his top scorer, Youssef En-Nesyri, who had started all four Europa League knockout round matches before being restricted to a substitute's role in Manchester.
En-Nesyri's physical presence and eye for goal should give the United defence more to think about but the overall threat from the Andalusians, who are 13th in La Liga, is of a level that the Premier League side should be able to cope with.
Sevilla achieved a top-four finish last season thanks largely to a strong home record featuring just one defeat in 19 matches.
However, their home performances this term have been less convincing with just 19 La Liga points accrued from 14 games.
Mendilibar's side have posted home wins over PSV Eindhoven (3-0) and Fenerbahce (2-0) in the Europa League knockout stage, but they face a tougher task against United and the value call is to back the Red Devils to prevail inside normal time.
Key stat
United have won four of five Europa League away games this season
Probable teams
Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Navas, Nianzou, Bade, Acuna; Reges, Gudelj; Ocampos, Rakitic, Torres; En-Nesyri.
Subs: Dmitrovic, Telles, Rekik, Suso, Mir, Lamela, Marcao, Gil, Jordan.
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Martial.
Subs: Butland, Fred, Weghorst, Pellistri, Rashford, Elanga, Dalot, McTominay, Sabitzer.
Inside info
Sevilla
Penalty taker Ivan Rakitic/Lucas Ocampos
Assist ace Ivan Rakitic
Set-piece aerial threat Tanguy Nianzou
Card magnet Marcos Acuna
Manchester United
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire
Card magnet Bruno Fernandes
