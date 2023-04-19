Sevilla v Manchester United predictions and odds: Focused Red Devils can surge into the semis

Where to watch Sevilla v Manchester United

BT Sport 1, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Manchester United

1pt 21-20 general

Sevilla v Manchester United odds

Sevilla 5-2

Manchester United 21-20

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sevilla v Manchester United team news

Sevilla

Gonzalo Montiel is suspended and Youssef En-Nesyri is in line to replace Erik Lamela in attack.

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Marcel Sabitzer have returned to training, but Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Tom Heaton and Alejandro Garnacho are sidelined. Scott McTominay and Tyrell Malacia are doubts.

Sevilla v Manchester United predictions

Manchester United have seen off two Spanish sides in the Europa League knockout rounds and can complete a La Liga treble by defeating Sevilla in their quarter-final second leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

The Red Devils head to Andalusia with a tricky task after being pegged back by a couple of late goals in last Thursday's 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

A routine passage to the final four had seemed likely after a Marcel Sabitzer brace put United two goals to the good within 21 minutes, but an improved second-half showing from Sevilla was rewarded by own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire.

The opening hour was almost too easy for United and Erik ten Hag may have contributed to the false sense of security with his 62nd-minute triple substitution when he swapped Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial for Christian Eriksen, Anthony Elanga and Wout Weghorst.

The changes disrupted United's rhythm and the assignment was further complicated by the enforced 86th-minute withdrawal of Lisandro Martinez which forced the hosts to play the final 12 minutes a man short.

Ten Hag's defensive options for the weekend trip to Nottingham Forest were reduced by the absences of Malacia, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw, but United delivered a confident, focussed performance and ran out 2-0 winners.

United's success at the City Ground showed the depth of their resources and they should be stronger in Seville with Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Sabitzer back in training.

Ten Hag's selection may have to make some allowance for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Brighton, but the Red Devils should have a strong starting line up and an experienced bench.

Sevilla's challenge is to start more purposefully than they did at Old Trafford.

Head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar may be tempted to make a few changes and could turn to his top scorer, Youssef En-Nesyri, who had started all four Europa League knockout round matches before being restricted to a substitute's role in Manchester.

En-Nesyri's physical presence and eye for goal should give the United defence more to think about but the overall threat from the Andalusians, who are 13th in La Liga, is of a level that the Premier League side should be able to cope with.

Sevilla achieved a top-four finish last season thanks largely to a strong home record featuring just one defeat in 19 matches.

However, their home performances this term have been less convincing with just 19 La Liga points accrued from 14 games.

Mendilibar's side have posted home wins over PSV Eindhoven (3-0) and Fenerbahce (2-0) in the Europa League knockout stage, but they face a tougher task against United and the value call is to back the Red Devils to prevail inside normal time.

Key stat

United have won four of five Europa League away games this season

Probable teams

Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Navas, Nianzou, Bade, Acuna; Reges, Gudelj; Ocampos, Rakitic, Torres; En-Nesyri.

Subs: Dmitrovic, Telles, Rekik, Suso, Mir, Lamela, Marcao, Gil, Jordan.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Martial.

Subs: Butland, Fred, Weghorst, Pellistri, Rashford, Elanga, Dalot, McTominay, Sabitzer.

Inside info

Sevilla

Penalty taker Ivan Rakitic/Lucas Ocampos

Assist ace Ivan Rakitic

Set-piece aerial threat Tanguy Nianzou

Card magnet Marcos Acuna

Manchester United

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

