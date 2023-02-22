Manchester United v Barcelona predictions: Red Devils should land knockout blow at home
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Manchester United v Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday
Where to watch
BT Sport 2, 8pm Thursday
Best bet
Manchester United
2pts 5-4 general
Team news
Manchester United
Anthony Martial, Antony and Harry Maguire will be assessed. Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek remain sidelined.
Barcelona
Ousmane Dembele and Pedri are injured and Gavi is suspended.
Match preview
Manchester United extended their outstanding home run to 14 wins in 15 games with a 3-0 Premier League victory against Leicester last weekend and even mighty Barcelona may not be able to halt their Europa League hosts at Old Trafford.
Meeting in the first knockout stage of Europe's secondary club competition might be seen as something of a comedown for United and Barca given that two of their four previous clashes were in Champions League finals.
However, they put on an excellent show in the first leg at Camp Nou, where Erik ten Hag's visitors fought back from a goal down to lead 2-1 before Raphinha's 76th-minute strike made it 2-2.
Barca are out to 6-5 to qualify after failing to make the most of home advantage and they will have to be at their best if they are to avoid another early European exit.
Ten Hag's Old Trafford tenure started with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Brighton but his side have lost only once in 20 subsequent home matches in all competitions - a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in the Europa League group stage.
Indeed, of the last 20 visitors to the Theatre of Dreams, only Real Sociedad, Newcastle and Leeds have avoided defeat and Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been beaten there in the Premier League.
Barcelona have barely put a foot wrong in La Liga this season, winning 19 of their 22 matches and conceding only seven goals.
It has been a different story for Xavi's men in Europe, however, as they finished third in their Champions League group, taking just one point from four matches against Bayern Munich and Inter.
They have conceded at least twice in five of their last six European games, including the first leg against United, whose forward Marcus Rashford is in prime goalscoring form.
The England man's post-World Cup performances have helped the Red Devils rack up 33 goals in 14 matches in 2023. That workload must be a concern for Ten Hag, whose men face Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, but the team news for the Barca game favours United.
Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer return after being banned for the first leg while influential midfielder Casemiro should be fresh after completing a three-game domestic suspension.
Barca, in contrast, are missing brilliant young midfielders Gavi and Pedri while veteran Sergi Busquets may not be fit enough to start, enhancing United's chances of controlling the engine room and advancing to the next round.
Key stat
Manchester United have won 14 of their last 15 home matches in all competitions.
Probable teams
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst
Subs: Garnacho, Lindelof, Fred, Malacia, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Pellistri
Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Kessie, De Jong, Roberto; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati
Subs: Alonso, Balde, Garcia, Torres, Torre, Alarcon, Busquets
Inside info
Manchester United
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Wout Weghorst
Card magnet Casemiro
Barcelona
Penalty taker Robert Lewandowski
Assist ace Raphinha
Set-piece aerial threat Robert Lewandowski
Card magnet Jordi Alba
