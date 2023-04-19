Europa League predictions and odds: Roma to enjoy home comforts

Where to watch the Europa League

Union Saint-Gilloise v Bayer Leverkusen

BT Sport 5, Thursday 8pm

Roma v Feyenoord

BT Sport 3, Thursday 8pm

Best bets

Over 2.5 goals in Union Saint-Gilloise v Bayer Leverkusen

2pts 10-11 bet365

Roma

2pts 5-6 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Europa League predictions

Union Saint-Gilloise have continued to exceed expectations in the Europa League this season, topping their group before getting the better of Union Berlin in the round of 16.

The Belgians followed that up with a 1-1 draw away to Bayer Leverkusen, who they host in this second leg of the quarter-finals.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions but face a tough task on the road against a high-scoring outfit.

The hosts’ Victor Boniface is the joint-top scorer in this year’s competition with six goals and he is one of a number of dangerous players for the home team.

Nine of Union SG’s last 11 matches have gone over 2.5 goals and the same looks likely given the attacking talents on display for both teams.

There have also been three or more goals in nine of Leverkusen’s last 14 matches in all competitions and the percentage play is that this will be another entertaining affair.

Roma were pipped by Feyenoord in the first leg of their quarter-final as the Dutch side secured a 1-0 win.

However, the Italians were unlucky not to get anything from that game, registering 2.2 expected goals as Lorenzo Pellegrini missed a penalty and the Giallorossi mustered 17 shots.

Jose Mourinho’s side are a different prospect back on home soil, they have won seven of their last eight games at the Stadio Olimpico and continued their progress up Serie A with a 3-0 victory over Udinese there at the weekend.

They got the better of these opponents in the Europa Conference League final last season and they are fancied to get the win again here over a Feyenoord side that's not won any of their last five away games in Europe.

