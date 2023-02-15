Barcelona v Manchester United predictions: Cagey first leg likely between European giants

Where to watch

BT Sport 2, Thursday 5.45pm

Best bet

Under 2.5 goals

1pt 11-10 bet365, Boyles

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Team news

Barcelona

Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele will both miss out through injury.

Manchester United

Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Antony are all injured while Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are serving European suspensions. Casemiro's domestic ban does not apply and he is expected to start.

Match preview

Barcelona and Manchester United are two of the biggest teams in world football and they have landed a blockbuster clash in this Europa League knockout round.

This is a fixture steeped in European footballing history. The Red Devils got the better of Barca in the 2007-08 Champions League last four on the way to winning the competition, before the Catalan club got their revenge in the final a year later.

The two sides resumed the battle in the 2010-11 final, with Lionel Messi and co coming out on top again.

A 4-0 aggregate win for Barcelona in the Champions League in the 2018-19 quarter-finals marked the last time the giants squared off so Erik Ten Hag’s side will be hoping to write a more positive new chapter in the history of this fixture.

It is indicative of the regard that the odds-compilers hold the pair in that they remain second and third in the outright betting for the tournament despite the fact that one of them will depart at this stage.

Both sides arrive in red-hot form, the Red Devils have won 14 of their last 17 matches in all competitions while Barca have been successful in 13 of their last 16. Between them, the pair have lost just one of their last 33 games.

Xavi’s side did suffer disappointment in the Champions League group stage however, as they finished third behind Bayern Munich and Inter in a tough section where they only managed to beat whipping boys Viktoria Plzen.

Manchester United won five of their Europa League group games but a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in their opening match meant that they missed out on top spot on goal difference and their punishment was this unenviable draw.

With the stakes as high as they are, the first leg could be a cagey affair with neither side willing to open up too much in fear of their opponents’ attacking abilities.

Expect the Red Devils to cede possession as they look to use the pace of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the counter attack.

However, Barca’s record at the Camp Nou this season has been a testament to their defensive stability as they have kept ten clean sheets in 14 home games.

Four of the last six games the Catalan club have played have produced no more than two goals and backing under 2.5 looks a sensible play once again given neither side are likely to throw caution to the wind in this first leg.

Key stat

Between them these sides have lost one of their last 33 games

Probable teams

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Pedri, De Jong, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Subs: Balde, Torres, Fati, Roberto, Garcia, Sotorres, Pena, Alonso, Torre

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Subs: Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Garnacho, Pellistri, Butland, Heaton, Iqbal, Elanga

Inside info

Barcelona

Penalty taker Robert Lewandowski

Assist ace Raphinha

Set-piece aerial threat Robert Lewandowski

Card magnet Jordi Alba

Manchester United

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Marcus Rashford

Set-piece aerial threat Wout Weghorst

Card magnet Fred

Follow us on Twitter