Barcelona v Manchester United predictions: Cagey first leg likely between European giants
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Barcelona v Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday
Where to watch
BT Sport 2, Thursday 5.45pm
Best bet
Under 2.5 goals
1pt 11-10 bet365, Boyles
Team news
Barcelona
Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele will both miss out through injury.
Manchester United
Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Antony are all injured while Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are serving European suspensions. Casemiro's domestic ban does not apply and he is expected to start.
Match preview
Barcelona and Manchester United are two of the biggest teams in world football and they have landed a blockbuster clash in this Europa League knockout round.
This is a fixture steeped in European footballing history. The Red Devils got the better of Barca in the 2007-08 Champions League last four on the way to winning the competition, before the Catalan club got their revenge in the final a year later.
The two sides resumed the battle in the 2010-11 final, with Lionel Messi and co coming out on top again.
A 4-0 aggregate win for Barcelona in the Champions League in the 2018-19 quarter-finals marked the last time the giants squared off so Erik Ten Hag’s side will be hoping to write a more positive new chapter in the history of this fixture.
It is indicative of the regard that the odds-compilers hold the pair in that they remain second and third in the outright betting for the tournament despite the fact that one of them will depart at this stage.
Both sides arrive in red-hot form, the Red Devils have won 14 of their last 17 matches in all competitions while Barca have been successful in 13 of their last 16. Between them, the pair have lost just one of their last 33 games.
Xavi’s side did suffer disappointment in the Champions League group stage however, as they finished third behind Bayern Munich and Inter in a tough section where they only managed to beat whipping boys Viktoria Plzen.
Manchester United won five of their Europa League group games but a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in their opening match meant that they missed out on top spot on goal difference and their punishment was this unenviable draw.
With the stakes as high as they are, the first leg could be a cagey affair with neither side willing to open up too much in fear of their opponents’ attacking abilities.
Expect the Red Devils to cede possession as they look to use the pace of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the counter attack.
However, Barca’s record at the Camp Nou this season has been a testament to their defensive stability as they have kept ten clean sheets in 14 home games.
Four of the last six games the Catalan club have played have produced no more than two goals and backing under 2.5 looks a sensible play once again given neither side are likely to throw caution to the wind in this first leg.
Key stat
Between them these sides have lost one of their last 33 games
Probable teams
Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Pedri, De Jong, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi
Subs: Balde, Torres, Fati, Roberto, Garcia, Sotorres, Pena, Alonso, Torre
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst
Subs: Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, Garnacho, Pellistri, Butland, Heaton, Iqbal, Elanga
Inside info
Barcelona
Penalty taker Robert Lewandowski
Assist ace Raphinha
Set-piece aerial threat Robert Lewandowski
Card magnet Jordi Alba
Manchester United
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Marcus Rashford
Set-piece aerial threat Wout Weghorst
Card magnet Fred
