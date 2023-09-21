England Women v Scotland Women predictions and betting odds

Where to watch England Women v Scotland Women

England Women v Scotland Women team news

England

Keira Walsh has joined long-term absentees Leah Williamson and Beth Mead on the sidelines.

Scotland

The visitors will be without key midfielder Erin Cuthbert.

England Women v Scotland Women predictions

Women's football has changed immeasurably since England last played Scotland in 2019, and almost 50,000 tickets have been sold for their highly anticipated Nations League opener at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Friday.

Since defeating their rivals 2-1 in the group stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup, England have undergone a rapid transformation under Sarina Wiegman, culminating in a run to the 2023 World Cup final last month.

The Lionesses failed to clear the final hurdle in Australia and New Zealand, losing 1-0 to Spain in a cagey final in Sydney, and this will be their first match since that defeat.

As the nominated qualifying home nation for Team GB, England can secure a spot at next year's Olympics in Paris by making the finals of the inaugural Women's Nations League and they will be eager to justify favouritism in Friday's opener.

Under Wiegman, England have lost just two of their last 39 matches and the Euro 2022 winners head into this game at close to full strength, with Keira Walsh the only notable player to join long-term absentees Leah Williamson and Beth Mead on the sidelines.

Scotland have impressed of late with four successive wins, starting with a 1-0 victory over Australia in April, and they will be no pushovers.

But they will be without Erin Cuthbert for this contest and England are much classier side than their recent opponents.

The Lionesses should win comfortably and, at 11-2, it could be worth taking a punt at a 3-0 home win.

Probable teams

England Women (3-4-1-2): Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Zelem, Daly; Toone; Hemp, Russo.

Scotland Women (4-2-3-1): Gibson; McLauchlan, Howard, Docherty, Brown; Maclean, Kerr; Davidson, Weir, Hanson; Watson.

