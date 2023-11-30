England Women v Netherlands Women predictions, betting odds and tips: Dutch can make life tough for Lionesses
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for England v Netherlands in the Women's Nations League on Friday
Where to watch England Women v Netherlands Women
ITV4, 7.45pm Friday
Best bet
Draw or Netherlands double chance
1pt 6-5 BoyleSports
England Women v Netherlands Women odds
England Women 4-6
Netherlands Women 7-2
Draw 3-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
England Women v Netherlands Women predictions
The Lionesses have left themselves a mountain to climb to qualify for next summer's Olympics via the new Women's Nations League and their hopes could be extinguished if they fall to the Netherlands at Wembley on Friday.
Just one Group A1 team will make it through to the semi-finals - the two finalists will join hosts France in Paris - and England are already three points behind the Dutch with just two games remaining.
The problem has been the inconsistency shown by Sarina Wiegman's team, who could also do with Scotland doing them a favour in their game in Belgium.
While they have beaten Germany and the USA in recent Wembley games and seen off Brazil on penalties at the same venue over the last 18 months, their defeats to Friday's opponents and the second-placed Belgians have been poor and they have not hit their rhythm, which is something that cannot be said about the Dutch, who have won three on the bounce.
Beth Mead's return is a boost but Millie Bright's absence from the defence has to be a concern for a team who have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven outings.
Andries Jonker's team have scored in each of their last 11 outings and possess enough firepower that Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema is struggling to be involved after recovering from a long-term knee problem.
So, they should at least pose a threat and will be confident they can get something from a clash against a team who are a bit out of sorts and are not an attractive proposition at 4-6.
Published on 30 November 2023inFootball tips
Last updated 17:01, 30 November 2023
