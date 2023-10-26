England Women v Belgium Women predictions, betting odds and tips: Visitors could make their presence felt

Where to watch England Women v Belgium Women

ITV4, 7.45pm

Best bet

Both teams to score

1pt 13-8 bet365

England Women v Belgium Women odds

England Women 2-13

Belgium Women 16-1

Draw 11-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

England Women v Belgium Women predictions

England suffered a bit of a World Cup hangover when they lost to the Netherlands in their last Women's Nations League match and they will have to be on their guard again when Group 1 leaders Belgium head to the King Power Stadium.

Belgium beat the Dutch 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Jassina Blom and were pegged back by an injury-time Sophie Howard equaliser in their other game against Scotland, so they should still provide Sarina Wiegman's team with a decent test.

The Lionesses will be delighted to welcome forward Fran Kirby back even though her Chelsea colleague Lauren James will miss this clash and Tuesday's return in Heverlee with concussion.

England should be stronger now that the domestic season has resumed, but they have conceded in six of their last seven matches and they still shipped a goal in a 6-1 win over Belgium in the Arnold Clark Cup in February, so the 13-8 about both teams scoring could prove generous.

