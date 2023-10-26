England Women v Belgium Women predictions, betting odds and tips: Visitors could make their presence felt
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for England v Belgium in the Uefa Women's Nations League on Friday
Where to watch England Women v Belgium Women
ITV4, 7.45pm
Best bet
Both teams to score
1pt 13-8 bet365
England Women v Belgium Women odds
England Women 2-13
Belgium Women 16-1
Draw 11-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
England Women v Belgium Women predictions
England suffered a bit of a World Cup hangover when they lost to the Netherlands in their last Women's Nations League match and they will have to be on their guard again when Group 1 leaders Belgium head to the King Power Stadium.
Belgium beat the Dutch 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Jassina Blom and were pegged back by an injury-time Sophie Howard equaliser in their other game against Scotland, so they should still provide Sarina Wiegman's team with a decent test.
The Lionesses will be delighted to welcome forward Fran Kirby back even though her Chelsea colleague Lauren James will miss this clash and Tuesday's return in Heverlee with concussion.
England should be stronger now that the domestic season has resumed, but they have conceded in six of their last seven matches and they still shipped a goal in a 6-1 win over Belgium in the Arnold Clark Cup in February, so the 13-8 about both teams scoring could prove generous.
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- Football accumulator tips for Friday October 27
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Crystal Palace v Tottenham Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday October 26
- Thursday's Europa League predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips
- Football accumulator tips for Friday October 27
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Crystal Palace v Tottenham Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips
- Football accumulator tips for Thursday October 26
- Thursday's Europa League predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips