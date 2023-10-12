England v Australia predictions, betting odds and tips: Spirited Socceroos could be shut out

Where to watch England v Australia

Channel 4, 7.45pm

England v Australia team news

England

Bukayo Saka (hamstring) has joined Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw, Reece James, Callum Wilson, Eberechi Eze and Tyrone Mings on the injured list.

Australia

Riley McGree (foot) withdrew from the squad and has been replaced by Aiden O'Neill.

England v Australia predictions

England's impending priority is to seal their place at Euro 2024 but Gareth Southgate's Three Lions didn't take their foot off the gas in last month's 3-1 friendly success away to Scotland and could overpower Australia at Wembley on Friday night.

The sporting rivalry between England and Australia has been fanned by regular high-profile clashes in cricket, both rugby codes and the recent Women's World Cup, but the two nations have never met in a competitive men's football match and have contested just three friendlies in the last 40 years.

The last meeting took place at Sunderland's Stadium of Light in May 2016 and it was a memorable occasion for an 18-year-old Marcus Rashford, who scored the opening goal in a 2-1 victory, making him the youngest player to score on his international debut.

Rashford has gone on to score 16 goals in 55 appearances for the Three Lions and, alongside 55-goal captain Harry Kane, is one of only two players in England's squad to have reached double figures.

However, there should be plenty of potency in the England attack irrespective of Gareth Southgate's team selection.

Southgate might wish to limit the playing time of some of his key men to ensure the best preparation for Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Italy. But he will still field a strong side and will expect the Three Lions to maintain their usual high standards.

There was no slacking off in last month's authoritative success over Scotland, which extended their sequence of friendly victories to 11. And if England are as motivated against the Socceroos then it could turn into a tough night for the Aussies.

Australia impressed at last year's World Cup, where they recovered from a 4-1 loss to France to reach the last 16.

They were written off before the tournament and again after their loss to Les Bleus, but they then showed fantastic spirit and were far from disgraced when bowing out with a 2-1 defeat against winners Argentina.

Graham Arnold's side have played just four friendlies this year but their competitive edge was once again evident last month when they drew 2-2 with Mexico in Arlington, Texas.

The ability to consistently punch above their weight has been a feature of Arnold's team, but the gap in class between the Socceroos and England may prove too much to bridge.

England may hold something up their sleeve for their Italian job next week, but they are unlikely to be complacent and should register a comfortable success.

Key stat

Five of England's last seven wins have been accompanied by clean sheets.

Probable teams

England (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; Walker, Dunk, Guehi, Trippier; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.

Australia (4-4-1-1): Ryan; Strain, Souttar, Burgess, Behich; Boyle, Baccus, Luongo, Mabil; Irvine; Duke.

