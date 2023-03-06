Tuesday's EFL predictions: Blades to bounce back against struggling Royals

When to bet

7.45pm Tuesday

Best bets

Sheffield United

2pts 5-6 Coral, Hills, Lads

Cambridge

1pt 21-20 Coral, Lads

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Tuesday EFL predictions

Sheffield United’s recent results may look poor on paper but they have faced some of the form teams in the Championship in their run of three defeats from their last four league games and they should bounce back against Reading.

The Blades were a touch unlucky to be beaten by Blackburn on Saturday and are through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after beating Tottenham 1-0 last week.

The quality of team that Paul Heckingbottom’s side have faced is not quite replicated when they face Reading, who are down to 15th after a series of inconsistent performances.

Only the bottom four have lost more games than the Royals, who were dispatched 5-0 by Middlesbrough at the weekend.

After that match, Paul Ince’s side now hold the joint-worst defensive record in the division and look extremely vulnerable against Sheffield United, who have the second-best defensive tally.

The Blades won the reverse fixture 4-0 and are fancied for another success.

Cambridge host Morecambe in a crucial relegation clash in League One, and the visitors’ woeful away form means the U’s are the selection.

Morecambe have lost 11 of their 16 games on the road this season, taking seven points from a possible 48 away from home.

Six of Cambridge’s eight wins this season have been at home and they beat the Shrimps 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

Back the U’s to bolster their efforts to stay up with a win in this six-pointer.

Follow us on Twitter