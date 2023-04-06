Racing Post logo
League One

Oxford United v Sheffield Wednesday predictions: Leaders can heap more woe on U's

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Oxford United v Sheffield Wednesday in League One on Friday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren MooreCredit: Getty Images

Where to watch Oxford United v Sheffield Wednesday

Sky Sports Football, 3pm Friday

Best bet

Sheffield Wednesday
1pt 23-20 bet365

Oxford United v Sheffield Wednesday odds

Oxford United 11-4
Sheffield Wednesday 23-20
Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

18+begambleaware.org

Oxford United v Sheffield Wednesday predictions

A run of five games without a win for leaders Sheffield Wednesday has tightened the race for League One promotion, but the Owls should strengthen their position with a win at struggling Oxford.

This looks an ideal fixture for Darren Moore's side to get back on track. Oxford have parted ways with manager Karl Robinson but have yet to taste victory under his replacement Liam Manning, who is trying to make defending a priority for a team who are winless in their last 12.

They have lost their last five games at the Kassam Stadium and conceded three goals in each of their last three against Plymouth, Bristol Rovers and Derby, so it is easy to see where the problem lies.

Wednesday have failed to score in just three of their 19 League One away matches this term and it would be a huge surprise if they drew a blank here.

author image
Ian WilkersonRacing Post Sport
Published on 6 April 2023Last updated 12:43, 6 April 2023
icon
