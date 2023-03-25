Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
League One

Forest Green v Sheffield Wednesday predictions: Owls can return to their perch

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Forest Green Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday in League One on Sunday

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren MooreCredit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth

Where to watch Forest Green v Sheffield Wednesday

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 1pm Sunday

Best bet

Sheffield Wednesday win to nil
1pt 11-10 general

Forest Green v Sheffield Wednesday odds

Forest Green 15-2
Sheffield Wednesday 4-9
Draw 17-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Forest Green v Sheffield Wednesday predictions

Sheffield Wednesday were knocked off the top of League One after a 4-2 loss at Barnsley on Tuesday but the Owls can return to their lofty perch by defeating basement boys Forest Green at The New Lawn.

There is no reason to panic for Darren Moore's Wednesday, who were unbeaten in 23 league games before their midweek trauma against the Tykes.

Tuesday's Yorkshire derby was a high-intensity clash which could have gone either way and the outcome is unlikely to be season-defining for Moore's side, who remain on course for promotion.

Wednesday lost some of their attacking potency with Josh Windass's recent absence through injury, but they have the best defensive record in the division and should claim a clean sheet alongside maximum points in Gloucestershire.

Forest Green have seen no improvement in results since Duncan Ferguson replaced Ian Burchnall in the dugout, and their journey back towards League Two could continue with a fourth successive defeat.

Key stat

Sheffield Wednesday have won four of their last seven League One games to nil

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Dan ChildsRacing Post Sport
Published on 25 March 2023Last updated 14:20, 25 March 2023
icon
more inLeague One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inLeague One