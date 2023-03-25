Forest Green v Sheffield Wednesday predictions: Owls can return to their perch
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Forest Green Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday in League One on Sunday
Where to watch Forest Green v Sheffield Wednesday
Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 1pm Sunday
Best bet
Sheffield Wednesday win to nil
1pt 11-10 general
Forest Green v Sheffield Wednesday odds
Forest Green 15-2
Sheffield Wednesday 4-9
Draw 17-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Forest Green v Sheffield Wednesday predictions
Sheffield Wednesday were knocked off the top of League One after a 4-2 loss at Barnsley on Tuesday but the Owls can return to their lofty perch by defeating basement boys Forest Green at The New Lawn.
There is no reason to panic for Darren Moore's Wednesday, who were unbeaten in 23 league games before their midweek trauma against the Tykes.
Tuesday's Yorkshire derby was a high-intensity clash which could have gone either way and the outcome is unlikely to be season-defining for Moore's side, who remain on course for promotion.
Wednesday lost some of their attacking potency with Josh Windass's recent absence through injury, but they have the best defensive record in the division and should claim a clean sheet alongside maximum points in Gloucestershire.
Forest Green have seen no improvement in results since Duncan Ferguson replaced Ian Burchnall in the dugout, and their journey back towards League Two could continue with a fourth successive defeat.
Key stat
Sheffield Wednesday have won four of their last seven League One games to nil
Today's top sports betting stories
