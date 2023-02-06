Football accumulator tips for Tuesday February 7: Burnley can bolster 11-1 acca

A night of EFL and FA Cup fourth-round action includes the replay between Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United and National League title chasers Wrexham.

Championship leaders Burnley and League One highflyers Ipswich also square-up in the FA Cup, while there is a League Two fixture between struggling Crewe and table-topping Leyton Orient.

Racing Post expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 11-1 with Hills.

All bets must be placed by 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Burnley to beat Ipswich

Sheffield Wednesday to beat Fleetwood

Port Vale to beat Accrington

Leyton Orient to beat Crewe

Not got a William Hill account? Bet £10 and get £30 in free bets

Open a new account using Promo code H30 only, Min £10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Burnley v Ipswich

Burnley are on a nine-game winning sequence in the Championship and should have too much quality for League One promotion chasers Ipswich in their FA Cup fourth round replay at Turf Moor.

Fleetwood v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday moved to the League One summit after Saturday's 1-0 victory at home to Plymouth and they can follow up with an FA Cup fourth round replay triumph at divisional rivals Fleetwood, who are winless in five.

Port Vale v Accrington

Port Vale have been going through a sticky patch but they can get back on track with a League One home victory over Accrington, who slipped to second bottom after Saturday's 3-0 loss at home to Lincoln.

Crewe v Leyton Orient

League Two leaders Leyton Orient emerged from a difficult spell with a 1-0 victory at home to AFC Wimbledon at the weekend and they can follow up with an away success over struggling Crewe, who are the second-lowest scorers in the division.

Follow us on Twitter