Football accumulator tips for Saturday February 18: Argyle can anchor 8-1 acca

It's another busy EFL weekend and the Racing Post Saturday Football League accumulator features action from the Championship, where highflying Middlesbrough host QPR.

There's also fixtures from League One and League Two, where leaders Plymouth and Leyton Orient face respective home fixtures against Fleetwood and Crawley.

Racing Post EFL expert Dan Childs has selected a fourfold which pays 8-1 with Hills.

All bets must be placed by 3pm on Saturday.

Racing Post football expert Dan Childs has picked:

Middlesbrough to beat QPR

Bristol Rovers to beat Burton

Plymouth to beat Fleetwood

Leyton Orient to beat Crawley

Middlesbrough v QPR

Middlesbrough struck a major blow in the Championship promotion race with a 3-1 victory at Sheffield United on Wednesday and they can follow up with a victory over mid-table QPR, who have won just one of their last 17 fixtures.

Bristol Rovers v Burton

Bristol Rovers have gone through a sticky patch but they were much improved when drawing 0-0 at home to Ipswich on Tuesday and can secure maximum points against struggling Burton, who have been defeated on nine of 15 League One road trips.

Plymouth v Fleetwood

League One leaders Plymouth have won 14 of 15 home league games and should be too strong for 17th-placed Fleetwood, who are 32 points below them.

Leyton Orient v Crawley

Leyton Orient have re-established a firm grip on the League Two title race by taking ten points from their last four matches and they can sweep aside third-bottom Crawley, who picked up injuries to key players Ben Gladwin and Teddy Jenks in Tuesday's 2-1 loss at Stockport.

