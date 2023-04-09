Burnley v Sheffield United predictions: Clarets can keep the party going

Where to watch Burnley v Sheffield United

Burnley v Sheffield United team news

Burnley

Vincent Kompany has a near fully fit squad to choose from with only Jay Rodriguez unavailable. Lyle Foster should come back into the squad after returning from international duty.

Sheffield United

Fit-again Ciaran Clark could be involved after being an unused substitute for the win over Wigan. Enda Stevens, Jack O'Connell, Ben Osborn, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster remain sidelined.

Burnley v Sheffield United predictions

Burnley’s promotion party got going on Good Friday and they won’t want gate-crashers Sheffield United spoiling their celebrations.

The Clarets wrapped up the earliest promotion in Championship history with a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough, confirming their return to the Premier League with seven games still to play.

Securing promotion a year to the day after Burnley parted company with club legend Sean Dyche represented the completion of a remarkable turnaround and Turf Moor should be bouncing for Monday’s visit of second-placed United.

The Blades’ top-flight status should be rubber-stamped soon after they opened up an eight-point gap to Luton in third with a 1-0 win over Wigan, their third victory on the spin.

United’s need for points is now clearly greater than Burnley’s, but anyone expecting a drop in standards from Vincent Kompany’s side may want to think again as the Belgian tactician will have had this fixture circled in his diary for some time.

Burnley’s last league defeat was a 5-2 hammering at Bramall Lane in November and that result has stuck with Kompany, who took time out of Friday’s post-match celebrations to discuss the significance of avenging the loss.

Redemption isn’t the only driving factor for Kompany’s Clarets as they look to wrap up the Championship title and maintain a proud undefeated home record.

Newcastle were the last team to go a whole Championship season unbeaten at home in 2009-10, but Burnley are more than capable of matching that achievement.

After dropping points early on in Kompany’s reign as they adapted to the dramatic shift in style, Burnley have ensured that few teams have left Turf Moor with much to show for their efforts and have won 12 of their last 14 home assignments.

And yet, Burnley’s odds for a 15th home win of the season have drifted, perhaps because the packed Easter programme does not allow much recovery time from a promotion party.

But the short turnaround doesn’t favour Sheffield United either and injuries have limited Paul Heckingbottom’s options to freshen up his weary side.

A lack of options has forced the Blades to grind their way through games of late, and a lack of cutting edge up front has led to some nervy finishes as they have edged their last three opponents by one goal.

United are number one in the league for big chances missed and that makes them tough to trust when facing the league's best defence and a Burnley side not ready to ease up.

Key stat

Burnley are unbeaten in their last 33 Championship home games.

Probable teams

Burnley (4-2-3-1): Muric, Roberts, Beyer, Harwood-Bellis, Maatsen; Cork, Cullen; Vitinho, Tella, Zaroury; Barnes

Subs: Al Dakhil, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Benson, Ekdal, Twine

Sheffield United (3-4-2-1): Foderingham, Clark, Egan, Robinson; Lowe, Berge, Fleck, Baldock; McAtee, Ndiaye; McBurnie

Subs: Bogle, Doyle, Sharp, Norwood, Basham, Ahmedhodzic

