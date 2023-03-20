Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday predictions: Tykes can turn up the heat

Where to watch Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday

Sky Sports Main Event & Football, 8pm Tuesday

Best bet

Barnsley draw no bet

1pt Evs Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday odds

Barnsley 19-10

Sheffield Wednesday 31-20

Draw 23-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday team news

Barnsley

Brad Collins returned to the bench for Saturday's 1-0 win at Wycombe but faces a challenge displacing Harry Isted between the sticks. Matty Wolfe is a long-term absentee.

Sheffield Wednesday

George Byers, Lee Gregory, Josh Windass and Reece James are injury doubts but Dominic Iorfa is available after suspension.

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday predictions

The League One promotion race is shaping up for a fascinating finish and fourth-placed Barnsley can turn up the heat by beating leaders Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell.

Nine points separate the Yorkshire rivals but they have been equally impressive over the last couple of months.

Both have racked up 29 points from their most recent 11 games but they each have another 11 to go and their challenge will be to maintain such high levels of consistency.

Barnsley have won their last five home matches, including eye-catching victories over Derby and Plymouth, and have already tasted success against the Owls, who were beaten 2-0 at Hillsborough last September.

Michael Duff's Tykes have been free-flowing in recent home games but they can win games in different ways and produced a more gritty effort to clinch a 1-0 win at playoff-chasing Wycombe on Saturday.

Barnsley's impressive run has lifted them nine-points clear of seventh-placed Peterborough and instead of looking over their shoulders they will be doing their utmost to catch two of the three teams above them.

Overtaking Wednesday will be a tough ask but Barnsley are likely to view the fixture as a big opportunity to narrow the gap.

The Owls were involved in a bruising 1-1 draw at home to Bolton on Friday, when left wingback Reece James and top scorer Josh Windass were forced off with ankle knocks.

Both are struggling to be fit and a late decision will have to be made on influential midfielder George Byers, who missed the Bolton game with a minor injury.

After Windass left the field against Bolton it was noticeable that Wednesday struggled to create clear cut chances.

And if they are unable to select a full-strength attack they could be kept at arm's length by a disciplined Barnsley side who have registered three clean sheets in their last four games.

Barnsley are the lowest scorers among the top five and their top marksman Devante Cole is hardly prolific with ten goals in 35 league appearances.

They are a team who rely more on counter-attacks and set-pieces than intricate play and their style has generally served them well against stronger opposition.

Barnsley's last seven games against the top eight teams have included five victories and there is every chance of them taking another major scalp.

Key stat

Barnsley have won five of their last seven league games against teams in the top eight

Probable teams

Barnsley (3-5-2): Isted; B Thomas, Andersen, Kitching; Williams, Phillips, Connell, Kane, Cadden; Cole, Norwood.

Subs: Collins, Benson, Russell, Watters, Tedic, Larkeche, L Thomas.

Sheffield Wednesday (3-5-2): Dawson; Iorfa, Flint, Famewo; Palmer, Dele-Bashiru, Vaulks, Bannan, Johnson; Gregory, Smith.

Subs: Stockdale, Adeniran, Byers, Hunt, James, Windass, Bakinson.

Follow us on Twitter