EFL Cup

Wednesday's EFL Cup third round predictions, betting odds and tips: Toffees can contribute to Villa Park goal tally

Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Wednesday's EFL Cup third round matches

Sean Dyche's Everton claimed their first league win of the season at Brentford
Sean Dyche's Everton claimed their first league win of the season at BrentfordCredit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

When to bet

Kick-offs 7.45pm Wednesday

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Aston Villa v Everton
7.45pm Wednesday
1pt 21-10 Betfair

Cardiff to beat Blackburn
7.45pm Wednesday
1pt 11-4 bet365, BoyleSports

Brighton to beat Chelsea
7.45pm Wednesday
2pts 9-5 bet365

Wednesday EFL Cup predictions

Team news is always significant in the early rounds of the EFL Cup so it could pay for punters to swerve short-priced selections until the line-ups are confirmed on Wednesday.

Everton had to come from behind to edge past League Two Doncaster 2-1 in the second round and they travel to Villa Park, where they were thumped 4-0 by Aston Villa in their second Premier League fixture of the season.

The Toffees' defence can expect a tough evening against Villa, who won 1-0 at Chelsea at the weekend and had scored 20 times in their previous seven games in all competitions.

However, Everton claimed their first league win of the season at the weekend, a confidence-boosting 3-1 victory at Brentford, and over 3.5 goals is worth a bet at Villa.

Blackburn were beaten 4-3 by highflying Ipswich in a thrilling Championship clash at Portman Road on Saturday and another intriguing contest is likely when they host in-form Cardiff.

The Bluebirds triumphed 3-1 at Birmingham in the EFL Cup second round and have won four of their last five league games - the exception was a 3-2 defeat at Ipswich where they had led 2-0.

Erol Bulut's men also let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Leeds in their opening league fixture and conceded an injury-time goal in a 2-1 loss at title favourites Leicester so they look a big price to win at Ewood Park.

Brighton reached the FA Cup semi-final last season and won 3-1 at Arsenal in the EFL Cup and they look a tempting bet to deepen Chelsea's woes.

The Seagulls are ten points clear of the Blues after just six league matches, having beaten them 4-1 and 2-1 in the top flight last season, and Mauricio Pochettino's hosts, already hampered by injuries, are missing suspended full-back Malo Gusto. 

James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 26 September 2023Last updated 12:47, 26 September 2023
