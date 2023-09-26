Newcastle v Manchester City predictions, betting odds and tips: Home defence can stand firm in tough tie

Where to watch Newcastle v Manchester City

Newcastle v Manchester City team news

Newcastle

Harvey Barnes faces a spell on the sidelines with a foot injury while Joelinton, Joe Willock and Emil Krafth are also injured.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is short of options in midfield as Rodri starts a three-match suspension and Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones and Bernardo Silva are injured. Mateo Kovacic could return after a back injury.

Newcastle v Manchester City predictions

Newcastle's hopes of lifting their first domestic trophy since 1955 were dashed by a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in last season's EFL Cup final.

The Magpies celebrated a top-four finish, and Champions League qualification, in 2022-23 but they were outplayed by the Red Devils at Wembley and suffered a third-round FA Cup exit against League One Sheffield Wednesday.

The EFL Cup third-round draw has done Newcastle no favours in their hunt for an elusive piece of silverware, although treble winners Manchester City are only slight favourites to qualify from their tie at St James' Park.

City lost at Southampton, who went on to finish bottom of the Premier League, in last term's League Cup quarter-finals, denying them the chance of claiming the trophy for the seventh time in ten seasons.

Newcastle fans might have hoped for an easier third-round assignment but City can expect a tough contest at St James' Park, where they drew 3-3 in the league last term.

Julian Alvarez's fine strike earned the champions a 1-0 victory over the Magpies at the Etihad Stadium in August and Newcastle went on to lose their next two league games against Liverpool and Brighton.

A 1-0 home win over Brentford and a 0-0 draw away to Milan on their return to the Champions League steadied the ship before Sunday's extraordinary 8-0 rout of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Eight different players were on the scoresheet against the Blades, who had one shot on target to Newcastle's 15, and manager Eddie Howe could not have wished for a more morale-boosting performance before the cup clash with City.

It was a stunning effort given that Newcastle had to work so hard in the San Siro stalemate and the home defence look capable of frustrating City's attacking stars.

In the 20 league matches at St James' Park since Newcastle's 3-3 draw with the Citizens last season, only Arsenal and Liverpool (twice) have scored more than once so backing under 1.5 City goals looks a decent bet.

Rodri's red card against Nottingham Forest on Saturday meant City had to play virtually the entire second half with ten men and Pep Guardiola, whose squad looks thinner than in recent seasons, is still missing injured midfielders Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and John Stones.

Kalvin Phillips is set to partner Matheus Nunes in central midfield – an area of strength for Newcastle – and breaking down the hosts is unlikely to be straightforward for the champions.

The Citizens mustered only four shots on target against the Magpies at the Etihad last month and Newcastle, who have kept three clean sheets on the spin, can demonstrate the defensive resolve that helped them match City's goals-against tally of 33 in the 2022-23 Premier League.

Key stat

Newcastle have conceded more than one goal in only three of their last 20 home Premier League matches

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Tonali; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Wilson, Hall, Livramento, Anderson, Almiron, Targett, Lascelles

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gomez; Nunes, Phillips; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Subs: Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Doku, Bobb, Kovacic, Knight

Inside info

Newcastle

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

Goal threat Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Anthony Gordon

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Manchester City

Star man Erling Haaland

Goal threat Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Manuel Akanji

Assist ace Phil Foden

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

