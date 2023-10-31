Manchester United v Newcastle predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Magpies value to avenge EFL Cup final defeat

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Manchester United v Newcastle match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Manchester United v Newcastle

Sky Sports Football, 8.15pm Wednesday

Best bet

Newcastle

2pts 5-2 Betfair

Manchester United v Newcastle odds

Manchester United 6-5

Newcastle 5-2

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester United v Newcastle team news

Manchester United

Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be assessed but Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Amad Diallo remain sidelined and Jadon Sancho is out of favour.

Newcastle

Striker Alexander Isak is injured, along with Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy and Sven Botman. Sandro Tonali is suspended.

Manchester United v Newcastle predictions

Manchester United dashed Newcastle's hopes of landing a long-awaited trophy last season when they beat the Magpies 2-0 at Wembley in February's EFL Cup final.

That disappointment did not derail Newcastle's campaign, however, as they finished fourth in the Premier League, just four points behind the Red Devils, and they can keep alive their League Cup dream with a fourth-round victory at Old Trafford.

Neither team is at full strength with Erik ten Hag likely to rotate his starting 11 after Sunday's comprehensive 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City in the league.

His opposite number Eddie Howe is missing injured striker Alexander Isak, who scored the only goal of the game to upset City in the third round, as well as suspended midfielder Sandro Tonali.

However, the Red Devils have been far less formidable at Old Trafford this term than they were in Ten Hag's first season in charge and Newcastle look a big price to win in 90 minutes.

Sunday's derby defeat to champions City was United's fourth loss in their last seven home games, following league reverses against Brighton and Crystal Palace and a 3-2 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.

They needed an injury-time penalty save from Andre Onana to avoid another European slip-up at home to Copenhagen last week and look vulnerable favourites against Newcastle.

The Magpies' only loss in their last ten matches was a 1-0 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund and Howe's lack of options means first-team regulars Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon should start.

Manchester United's big names have not fired this season but Newcastle have little to fear from the Red Devils' understudies and, after knocking out City in the previous round, they can complete a Mancunian double in the EFL Cup.

Key stat

Manchester United have lost four of their last seven home matches in all competitions

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; Eriksen, Amrabat; Antony, Mount, Garnacho; Hojlund

Subs: Fernandes, Evans, Martial, Rashford, McTominay, Lindelof, Casemiro

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Livramento, Schar, Lascelles, Targett; Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon

Subs: Trippier, Burn, Longstaff, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, Krafth

Inside info

Manchester United

Star man Rasmus Hojlund

Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund

Penalty taker Christian Eriksen

Card magnet Sofyan Amrabat

Assist ace Christian Eriksen

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Newcastle

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

Top scorer Callum Wilson

Penalty taker Callum Wilson

Card magnet Anthony Gordon

Assist ace Anthony Gordon

Set-piece aerial threat Jamaal Lascelles

