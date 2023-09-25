Manchester United v Crystal Palace predictions, betting odds and tips: Organised Palace could be tough to beat

Where to watch Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Manchester United v Crystal Palace team news

Manchester United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are injured while Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount are doubts. Antony and Jadon Sancho have not been considered for selection in recent games.

Crystal Palace

Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, James Tomkins, Matheus Franca and Naouirou Ahamada are unavailable.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace predictions

Erik ten Hag steered Manchester United to EFL Cup glory less than seventh months into his first season at Old Trafford, but the Dutchman is enduring a tough start to the 2023-24 campaign and his injury-hit side may struggle to get the better of Crystal Palace in Tuesday's third-round tie.

This is the first of two visits to the Theatre of Dreams for Palace this week and Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is sure to place a higher priority on Saturday's Premier League visit.

However, the veteran boss will do his best to send out a competitive side for both matches and, at the very least, his side are likely to be organised and tough to beat.

Palace came through Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Fulham without any additional injury concerns and they have some senior fringe players, such as Dean Henderson, Nathaniel Clyne and Rob Holding, who will be keen to press their claims for more regular involvement.

The Eagles have made a solid enough start to the Premier League, taking eight points from six games, despite the summer departure of Wilfried Zaha and the ongoing absence of exciting attacker Michael Olise.

Hodgson's side can be a hard watch at times and they certainly lacked a creative spark in Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Fulham. But they are generally disciplined in defence and tend to offer more of an offensive threat away from home when there are extra opportunities to exploit spaces on the counter.

United are sure to be asked a few questions and their depleted squad may struggle to come up with the right answers.

Ten Hag likes to take every competition seriously but his resources were severely stretched at the weekend with ten players unavailable for the 1-0 success at Burnley.

Bruno Fernandes's sumptuous volley was enough for the Red Devils to take all three points at Turf Moor but he and a few other key players could be given a midweek breather as Ten Hag contemplates how best to navigate the busy schedule.

United's starting line-up is likely to be weaker than at the weekend and, under the circumstances, Palace will fancy their chances of at least taking the contest to a penalty shootout.

Key stat

Crystal Palace have avoided defeat on four of their last five road trips.

Probable teams

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Bayindir; Dalot, Lindelof, Evans, Reguilon; Mejbri, McTominay; Pellistri, Eriksen, Garnacho; Martial.

Subs: Onana, Varane, Casemiro, Amrabat, Fernandes, Hojland, Rashford, Maguire.

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Henderson; Clyne, Holding, Richards, Mitchell; Hughes, Riedewald, Schlupp; Ebiowei, Mateta, Rak-Sakyi.

Subs: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Doucoure, Ayew, Eze, Edouard.

