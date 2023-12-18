Chelsea v Newcastle predictions, odds and betting tips: Depleted Magpies set for capital punishment

Unibet are offering £30 in free bets on the Chelsea v Newcastle fixture. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Chelsea v Newcastle

You can watch Chelsea v Newcastle in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football at 8pm.

Match prediction & best bet

Chelsea

1pt 4-5 general

Chelsea v Newcastle odds

Chelsea 5-6

Newcastle 10-3

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Chelsea v Newcastle team news

Chelsea

Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Robert Sanchez, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Noni Madueke, Trevor Chalobah, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka and Marc Cucurella are all injured.

Newcastle

Joelinton and Fabian Schar have joined Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, Javi Manquillo and Matt Targett on the sidelined. Kieran Trippier and Alexander Isak are doubts.

Chelsea v Newcastle predictions

Chelsea are still struggling to rise above mid-table mediocrity in the Premier League, but they have reeled off three home wins in the EFL Cup and can march on to the semi-final at the expense of an injury-ravaged Newcastle side.

The opening four months of the top-flight season have been largely frustrating for Chelsea, who have never been higher than tenth and are 12 points adrift of the top four.

A return to the Champions League looks a long way off so the Blues will have to continue to focus on domestic matters for now, and the EFL Cup looks an excellent competition for them to target.

Chelsea have taken the competition seriously from the off and they are second favourites behind Liverpool at the quarter-final stage.

Newcastle were losing finalists last season and have reached the last eight this time again despite being handed some really tough assignments.

The Magpies have eliminated both Manchester clubs, beating City 1-0 at St James' Park before defeating United 3-0 at Old Trafford, only for their reward to be yet another tough draw away to the biggest spenders in English football.

Newcastle's League Cup progress is commendable because they could have been forgiven for prioritising their Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

They have shown a determination to overcome each obstacle, but the timing of their trip to Chelsea could not be much worse.

Eddie Howe's side bounced back from their Champions League exit with a welcome 3-0 home win over Fulham at the weekend, but it came at a huge cost with Fabian Schar and Joelinton becoming the latest additions to an already crowded treatment room.

It means Newcastle head to west London shorn of at least ten first-team players and that makes it extremely difficult for Howe to balance the desire to field a competitive side without further overburdening some of his stars.

Chelsea have also been coping with lots of injuries but their squad is much deeper.

Costly recruits Christopher Nkunku and Enzo Fernandez were among the players benched for Saturday's 2-0 success at home to Sheffield United and both can probably look forward to some midweek minutes.

The Blues are far from the finished article but they are going to be a threat in the knockout competitions and their EFL Cup journey should continue into 2024.

Key stat

Chelsea have won ten of their last 11 home matches against Newcastle.

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer; Jackson.

Subs: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Mudryk, Nkunku, Broja, Gusto, Maatsen, Gilchrist, Matos.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Livramento; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

Subs: Karius, Botman, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, Gillespie, A Murphy, Isak, Trippier.

Inside info

Chelsea

Star man Cole Palmer

Top scorer Nicolas Jackson

Penalty taker Cole Palmer

Card magnet Nicolas Jackson

Assist ace Conor Gallagher

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Newcastle

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

Top scorer Callum Wilson

Penalty taker Callum Wilson

Card magnet Anthony Gordon

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

