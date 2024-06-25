Czech Republic vs Turkey prediction, betting tips and odds + get £50 in bet builders with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering £50 in bet builders when you bet on Czech Republic vs Turkey. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Czech Republic vs Turkey

You can watch Czech Republic vs Turkey in Euro 2024 at 8pm on Wednesday, June 26, live on ITV4 and ITVX

Match prediction & best bet

Both teams to score

2pts 8-11 Betfair

The Czech Republic are in need of a win if they are to qualify from Group F and both teams have scored in their last six games, while Turkey have conceded 12 times in their last five matches.

Czech Republic vs Turkey odds

Home team 8-5

Away team 9-5

Draw 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Czech Republic vs Turkey predictions

The Czech Republic are in desperate need of a win if they are to qualify from Euro 2024 Group F after picking up just one point from their opening two games, but they look set to face a tough battle against a Turkey side who need only a point to secure the runners-up spot.

The Czech side's most recent outing was a mystifying draw with Group F underdogs Georgia, who have put up a brave fight in both of their games. However, they were outshot 27-4 by the Czech Republic and allowed their opponents to generate three expected goals, so the Czechs can count themselves unfortunate not to be heading to Hamburg level on points with their final-round opponents.

Ivan Hasek's task is made all the more difficult by the absence of striker Patrik Schick, who scored their equalising goal against Georgia before picking up a calf injury and subsequently being ruled out of what could be their last game of the European Championship.

However, the Czech Republic still carry a threat going forward and Mojmir Chytil, who is likely to replace Schick, has scored six goals in 16 international appearances.

Two of those came in a warm-up friendly against Malta earlier this month, and it is worth remembering that the Czechs have scored in nine successive matches and Schick has been responsible for only two of the 20 goals they have scored in this period.

Clearly the Czech Republic can pose a threat going forwards but they have conceded in seven of these nine matches and each of their last six, so an adventurous Turkey side should have few issues taking the game to the Czech back line.

Turkey played a starring role in one of the games of Euro 2024 as they scored two outrageous goals in a 3-1 win over Georgia. But they allowed their opponents a host of opportunities and their openness at the back was punished as Portugal thrashed them 3-0 in Dortmund.

That leaves The Crescent-Stars with just one clean sheet and 16 goals conceded in an eight-game sequence which includes a 6-1 drubbing away to Austria.

The Czech Republic's desperation for a result and Turkey's fragility at the back should combine to make for an entertaining affair in Hamburg, but the absence of Schick and Turkey's excellent recent record against the Czechs make a positive outcome unlikely for the third-placed side.

They have lost their last three meetings with Turkey, conceding twice in each of those games.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in each of the Czech Republic's last six games.

Czech Republic vs Turkey team news

Czech Republic

Goalscorer Patrik Schick picked up a calf injury against Georgia on Saturday and will be sidelined against Turkey, with Mojmir Chytil expected to deputise up front for Czech Republic.

Turkey

Centre back Abdulkerim Bardakci will be forced to sit this one out after picking up his second booking of the tournament against Portugal. Merih Demiral is expected to come in at the back while Arda Guler could return to the starting line-up after being dropped against Portugal.

Probable teams

Czech Republic (3-4-3): Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, D Jurasek; Cerny, Chytil, Hlozek.

Turkey (4-2-3-1): Bayindir; Celik, Demiral, Muldur, Kadioglu; Ayhan, Calhanoglu; Guler, Kokcu, Akturkoglu; Yilmaz.

Inside info

Czech Republic

Star man Adam Hlosek

Top scorer Tomas Soucek

Penalty taker Tomas Soucek

Card magnet Vladimir Coufal

Assist ace Vladimir Coufal

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Turkey

Star man Hakan Calhanoglu

Top scorer Hakan Calhanoglu

Penalty taker Hakan Calhanoglu

Card magnet Zeki Celik

Assist ace Orkun Kokcu

Set-piece aerial threat Merih Demiral

Match info

Fifa rankings

Czech Republic 34, Turkey 42

Venue

Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Weather

Sunny, 25C

Czech Republic vs Turkey b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in Czech Republic's last six games and they need to go for the win against Turkey.

Orkun Kokcu to have a shot on target

Orkun Kokcu has had six shots, two of which hit the target, in Euro 2024 and has tested the goalkeeper at least once in six of his last seven competitive starts for Turkey.

Czech Republic to receive the most cards

Czech Republic have picked up six cards across their two Euro 2024 games so far and Turkey's main offender, Abdulkerim Bardakci, is suspended for The Crescent-Stars.

Pays out at 13-2 with Paddy Power

