Crystal Palace v Wolves predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Tight clash looks likely at Selhurst

Best bet

Draw

1pt 12-5 BoyleSports, Hills

Crystal Palace v Wolves odds

Crystal Palace 19-20

Wolves 10-3

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Crystal Palace v Wolves team news

Crystal Palace

Sam Johnstone is expected to continue in goal despite Dean Henderson's arrival. Michael Olise and Matheus Franca are sidelined.

Wolves

Hee-Chan Hwang faces a late fitness test while Tommy Doyle could feature after joining from Manchester City.

Crystal Palace v Wolves predictions

It was perhaps a bit early in the campaign to regard Wolves' visit to Everton last week as a six-pointer, but a late victory at Goodison was a shot in the arm for new boss Gary O'Neil, who may fancy his chances of claiming another away success at Crystal Palace on Monday.

However, things are looking up at Selhurst Park too and with little evidently to choose between the teams, the spoils could be shared in south London.

Previous meetings have been tight and with little goalmouth action and these two have followed in that vain so far, with Palace's three games generating a total of four goals, while Wolves' 4-1 home thumping by Brighton may have been a blip.

Their away showings have been tighter as it took them 87 minutes for Sasa Kalajdzic to get their winner against the Toffees and they performed well at Manchester United in their opening game, falling to an unfortunate 1-0 loss.

They gave an excellent account at Old Trafford and look a lot tighter than they were towards the end of last term when they conceded six at Brighton and five at Arsenal under former boss Julen Lopetegui.

However, they have won just four of their last 28 league matches, three of which were at Goodison and the other at last season's basement dwellers Southampton, so they could need a bit more here.

Palace have lost just three of their 14 matches since veteran boss Roy Hodgson returned to the club and he will have been delighted with the hefty 15 efforts on goal at Brentford, who have made a solid start themselves.

The Eagles have, however, found the net just twice in their three league matches and still didn't muster an expected-goal (xG) figure of more than one against the Bees, so they are not quite firing on all cylinders.

Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta will be looking to gain a start after netting a hat-trick in the EFL Cup tie at Plymouth on Tuesday, but the quality of opposition should be stronger in this one and they needed a second-half goal spurt at Home Park after going 2-0 down to the Pilgrims.

Wolves were the lowest scorers in the top flight last season and have scored more than once in just two of their last 22 league away games, so it is no surprise to see under-2.5 goals at a short price.

And with that in mind, there could be long periods where these two cancel themselves out and if Wolves look to hit the Eagles on the break, it could be that they play out a draw.

Key stat

Ten of the last 11 meetings have featured fewer than three goals

Probable teams

Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1): Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard

Subs: Mateta, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi, Clyne, Tomkins, Holding, Riedewald

Wolves (4-4-1-1): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Neto, Gomes, Lemina, Hwang; Cunha, Kalajdzic

Subs: Silva, Ait-Nouri, Sarabia, Gomes, Gonzalez, Traore, Doherty

Inside info

Crystal Palace

Star man Eberechi Eze

Top scorer Odsonne Edouard

Penalty taker Eberechi Eze

Card magnet Cheick Doucoure

Assist ace Eberechi Eze

Set-piece aerial threat Joachim Andersen

Wolves

Star man Matheus Cunha

Top scorer Sasa Kalajdzic

Penalty taker Matheus Cunha

Card magnet Nelson Semedo

Assist ace Pedro Neto

Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson

Crystal Palace v Wolves b et builder predictions

Under three goals

Nine of Palace's last 11 games have had two or fewer goals and this one could follow suit

Eberechi Eze over 2.5 shots

Eze had eight efforts on goal at Sheffield United and four in each of his last two Premier League outings against Arsenal and Brentford

Nelson Semedo to be booked

The Wolves defender had 11 yellow cards last season and was booked in last week's 1-0 win at Everton

Pays out at 17-2 with bet365

