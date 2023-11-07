Wednesday's Champions League predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

Napoli have enjoyed a mixed start to the season but they are second in Group C on six points and a win at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday would see them all but through to the knockout stage if section-leaders Real Madrid beat Braga later on.

Their home form has been patchy of late, with just one win in their last five on their own patch, but that record requires some context as that run included a match against group-leaders Real Madrid as well as games against strong Serie A rivals Lazio, Milan and Fiorentina.

Their assignment on Wednesday is far easier as they welcome a Union Berlin side who have lost their last 12 games and have failed to score in four of their last five away matches.

The German side have no points in Group C and have scored just twice in their three games, suggesting they may struggle to break down Napoli, who kept a clean sheet in their last match as well as in the reverse fixture when winning 1-0 in Berlin.

Rudi Garcia's side can make it an unlucky 13 for Union and keep a clean sheet in the process.

Benfica are propping up Group D after three matches having failed to gain a single point and they look set for more misery in San Sebastian as they come up against leaders Real Sociedad.

The hosts won 1-0 in Lisbon last month and should have too much for a side who are yet to even score in the Champions League this term.

Sociedad have lost just once at the Reale Arena this season, defeated 1-0 by La Liga champions Barcelona, and should land a victory on Wednesday that could see them progress to the knockouts with two games remaining, should Inter beat Salzburg later on.

Bayern Munich have been in ruthless form, scoring 12 goals in their last two games including four against Dortmund, and should land another goal-filled victory on Wednesday.

Led by the 15 goals of Harry Kane, they are putting teams in the Bundesliga to the sword on a weekly basis and have recorded 7-0 and 8-0 wins in their last three home matches.

They have dominated their section, winning all three games, and should get the better of Galatasaray again just as they did in Istanbul last month when they landed a 3-1 victory.

All of the visitors' group games have seen over 3.5 goals, so expect the same in Munich as Bayern look to continue their free-scoring run.

PSV are in the rare situation where they are top of their domestic league but bottom of their Champions League group, but they have a good opportunity to rectify that against a Lens side who have won just once in their seven away matches this term.

The hosts held their visitors to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture and could go one better at home, where they are unbeaten in 22 games, winning 19.

If PSV win and Sevilla beat Arsenal at the Emirates, there would be one point separating the sides in Group B which would make for an exciting last two rounds.

Last season's runners-up Inter go into this game knowing a win would see them progress to the knockout stage with two games to spare, which would give them time to focus on extending their lead in Serie A.

The hosts are top of the Austrian Bundesliga but are four points adrift of the top two in Group D and may struggle against a side who are unbeaten in seven games and are yet to lose away from home this season.

Salzburg's home form is also a cause for concern - they have lost three of their last four at the Red Bull Arena, suggesting a win for Simone Inzaghi's side, who beat their opponents 2-1 in Milan last month, could be on the cards.

Real Madrid have unsurprisingly dominated their section, winning all three of their matches including a 2-1 victory over these opponents last month.

A win for Los Blancos would see them book their place in the last 16, which will be good motivation for them as they are second in La Liga and will want to switch their focus to usurping Girona in Spain's top flight.

Braga will make life difficult though. They are unbeaten in their last four away matches and are coming off the back of a 6-1 win at the weekend, and Real may find it difficult to regularly find the back of the net against an in-form side at the Bernabeu.

Star man and top scorer Jude Bellingham is a doubt for the match following a shoulder injury in Madrid's 0-0 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and, should he be unavailable, Carlo Ancelotti will have to find other ways to score without his primary attacking outlet.

Vinicius Junior, Joselu and Rodrygo will be expected to step up but they may not be able to replace the output of the English youngster so while a home victory looks likely, it is unlikely to be by a wide margin.

