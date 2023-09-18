Tuesday's Champions League predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

Young Boys v RB Leipzig

TNT Sports 3, 5.45pm Tuesday

Barcelona v Antwerp

TNT Sports 4, 8pm Tuesday

Lazio v Atletico Madrid

TNT Sports 6, 8pm Tuesday

Paris St-Germain v Borussia Dortmund

TNT Sports 3, 8pm Tuesday

Shakhtar Donetsk v Porto

TNT Sports 7, 8pm Tuesday

Best bets

RB Leipzig to win & over 3.5 goals v Young Boys

TNT Sports 3, 5.45pm Tuesday

3pts 5-2 Betfair

Atletico Madrid to beat Lazio

TNT Sports 6, 8pm Tuesday

1pt 8-5 Betfair

Donyell Malen to score at any time v Paris St-Germain

TNT Sports 3, 8pm Tuesday

1pt 15-4 Hills

Tuesday's Champions League predictions

Young Boys v RB Leipzig

There is a gulf between the haves and the have-nots in Group G and Manchester City and RB Leipzig are hot favourites to qualify at the expense of Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade.

Leipzig, thrashed 7-0 by the Citizens in their 2022-23 last-16 second leg, sold Josko Gvardiol, Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku to Premier League clubs for almost £200m in the summer but their new-look side has made a strong start to the season.

They beat Bayern Munich 3-0 in the German Super Cup and, having scored 13 goals in four Bundesliga games, are worth backing for a high-scoring victory against Swiss champions Young Boys.

Barcelona v Antwerp

Eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League in the last two seasons, Barcelona warmed up for their Group H opener against Antwerp with a 5-0 rout of Real Betis in La Liga.

Antwerp clinched the title in Belgium thanks to a 94th-minute piledriver from veteran defender Toby Alderweireld on the final day but they are likely to be outclassed by Barca at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Lazio v Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid lost 3-0 at Valencia on Saturday but they had beaten Rayo Vallecano 7-0 in their previous La Liga away fixture and are worth supporting at Lazio.

It is more of an anti-Lazio than a pro-Atletico bet as the Romans have lost three of their first four Serie A matches, against Lecce, Genoa and Juventus, and scored with their only two shots on target in a smash-and-grab 2-1 win at Napoli.

Paris St-Germain v Borussia Dortmund

Milan and Newcastle kick off a glamorous Group F at 5.45pm before French champions Paris St-Germain take on Borussia Dortmund, whose final-day slip-up allowed Bayern Munich to pinch an 11th straight Bundesliga title last season.

PSG reached the 2019-20 Champions League final but have lost in the last 16 in five of the past seven seasons and even reaching the first knockout stage could be tricky given their group draw.

They are expected to beat Dortmund, who sold the inspirational Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid in the summer, but BVB's Dutch winger Donyell Malen is a tempting anytime-goalscorer price. Malen scored eight goals in his final ten Bundesliga appearances of 2022-23 and has found the net in four of his five club games this term.

Shakhtar Donetsk v Porto

Porto lost their first two group matches last term before beating Bayer Leverkusen (twice), Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid to reach the last 16.

They suffered a 1-0 aggregate defeat to runners-up Inter but have made a bright start in Portugal, winning four of their five league matches, and are rated solid favourites to beat Shakhtar Donetsk in Hamburg.

