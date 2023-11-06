Tuesday's Champions League predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

Shakhtar Donetsk v Barcelona

TNT Sports 3, 5.45pm Tuesday

Milan v Paris St-Germain

TNT Sports 3, 8pm Tuesday

Red Star Belgrade v RB Leipzig

TNT Sports 6, 8pm Tuesday

Porto v Antwerp

TNT Sports 7, 8pm Tuesday

Lazio v Feyenoord

TNT Sports 4, 8pm Tuesday

Best bets

Porto to win & over 3.5 goals v Antwerp

TNT Sports 7, 8pm Tuesday

2pts 5-2 Betfair

Paris St-Germain to beat Milan

TNT Sports 3, 8pm Tuesday

2pts 13-10 Betfair

Santiago Gimenez to score two or more goals v Lazio

TNT Sports 4, 8pm Tuesday

1pt 10-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Tuesday Champions League predictions

Shakhtar Donetsk v Barcelona

Barcelona should make it four wins out of four in Group H when they face Shakhtar Donetsk in Hamburg, having beaten the Ukrainian champions 2-1 at home on matchday three.

That scoreline flattered Shakhtar, who scored with their only shot on target, as Barcelona's Fermin Lopez hit the woodwork twice as well as scoring his side's second goal.

Barca's only defeat in 15 games this season came against Real Madrid, when Jude Bellingham struck a late winner, and they are unlikely to slip up against Shakhtar, who were beaten 3-1 by Porto on matchday one.

Milan v Paris St-Germain

Paris St-Germain looked a cut above Milan on matchday three when they beat the Rossoneri 3-0 in Paris, also hitting the post and having a goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

PSG's first away trip in Group F ended in a crushing 4-1 defeat at Newcastle but they are still top of the section following impressive home wins over Borussia Dortmund and Milan.

Since losing at St James' Park, Luis Enrique's men have won five subsequent matches by an aggregate score of 15-3 while Milan have lost 1-0 to Juventus and Udinese in their last two Serie A home games.

Red Star Belgrade v RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig were rated hot favourites to finish second to Manchester City in Group G and they are on course to do so after 3-1 wins over Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade either side of a 3-1 defeat to holders City.

Leipzig should claim another entertaining win in the return fixture against Red Star although they have lost their last two domestic games to nil, against Wolfsburg in the DFB Pokal and Mainz in the Bundesliga, and look short enough in the betting.

Porto v Antwerp

Antwerp's defenders have had a tough start to their maiden Champions League group-stage campaign and they could be set for another difficult night against Porto.

The Belgian champions lost 5-0 at Barcelona on matchday one before letting slip a 2-0 lead to go down 3-2 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk. It was a similar story on matchday three when they took the lead shortly before half-time against Porto, who roared back in the second half to win 4-1.

The in-form Evanilson scored a hat-trick in Antwerp and he and his fellow Porto forwards, who scored three goals in the first half-hour of their opening win against Shakhtar, can enjoy another entertaining win on matchday four.

Lazio v Feyenoord

Lazio needed an injury-time header from goalkeeper Ivan Provedel to pinch a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in their first home game in Group E before Pedro scored a 95th-minute winner at Celtic on matchday two.

However, there was no way back for the Romans last time out, when they lost 3-1 at Feyenoord, and the Dutch champions should be confident of troubling Lazio's defence in the return fixture.

Prolific Mexican youngster Santiago Gimenez scored two of Feyenoord's three goals on matchday three and he looks an appealing price to repeat the feat in Rome.

Gimenez had five shots on his Champions League debut against Lazio and has been in scintillating form in the Eredivisie, scoring 13 times in just 11 starts and finding the net twice or more in five of his last ten club appearances.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.