Sevilla v Arsenal Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Gunners may have to settle for a point

Where to watch Sevilla v Arsenal

You can watch Sevilla v Arsenal in the Champions League on Tuesday October 24, live on TNT Sports 1, 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 14-5 general

Sevilla v Arsenal odds

Sevilla 10-3

Arsenal 5-6

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Sevilla v Arsenal team news

Sevilla

Former Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela is available after a muscle injury but Marcao and Mariano Diaz look set to miss out

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale returns to the squad after missing the Chelsea game as his partner was giving birth. Jurrien Timber is the only long-term injury absentee

Sevilla v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal should be full of beans for a Champions League trip to Sevilla after beating Manchester City and drawing at Chelsea in the Premier League, but it may be easy to get carried away with those results as the Gunners could still be in for a difficult trip.

Mikel Arteta's side had lost their previous 12 league games to City and benefited from a deflected goal when they beat the champions earlier this month and they were poor for the first two-thirds of their game at Stamford Bridge, where they eventually showed their mettle to snatch a 2-2 draw with goals from Declan Rice and Leonardo Trossard.

Add to that the unconvincing performance they put in when they fell 2-1 at Lens in their last Champions League game and there is plenty of work for them to do.

Admittedly, Arsenal remain unbeaten in the league, but they are not quite clicking it's hard to be confident about backing them at odds-on at the home of the Europa league winners.

Not that Sevilla have been a great force in a season that has already seen former Uruguay boss Diego Alonso installed as their new manager.

It is fair to say it has been a slow start and while it took a Sergio Ramos own goal to hand them their only defeat in seven games when they lost at Barcelona, they have claimed only one win in that period, which was a 5-1 success over Almeria, who are bottom of the table and have not won any of their ten matches.

A 1-1 home draw against Real Madrid on Saturday was perhaps a step in the right direction, but there is work for Sevilla to do after they have won just two of their nine league games.

A steady rise up the Spanish table is likely, but the signs of its imminent arrival have been lacking, while in the Champions League they have been held to draws by Lens and PSV Eindhoven, who Arsenal thumped 4-0 at the Emirates.

Alonso has a host of experienced players who will know just what to do and they are probably on the upgrade, which means a cautious approach can be taken towards the Gunners' chances of bouncing back from that defeat in northern France.

Arteta's side could click and they are probably the more likely winners, but goalkeeper David Raya is under pressure after he was beaten by a Mykhailo Mudryk effort that looked like a cross at Chelsea and it could take them time to settle.

At the prices, they look on the short side and given Sevilla have been involved in plenty of draws this season, it is worth chancing that this game becomes their sixth stalemate in their last eight outings.

Key stat

Sevilla have drawn five of their last seven matches

Probable teams

Sevilla (4-3-3): Nyland; Navas, Gudelj, Ramos, Acuna; Sow, Soumare, Rakitic; Lukebakio, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

Subs: Lamela, Suso, Bade, Mir, Sanchez, Nianzou, Januzaj

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Tomiyasu, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Havertz, Trossard, Partey, Nelson

Inside info

Sevilla

Star man Youssef En-Nesyri

Top scorer Youssef En-Nesyri

Penalty taker Lucas Ocampos

Card magnet Sergio Ramos

Assist ace Youssef En-Nesyri

Set-piece aerial threat Nemanja Gudelj

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Martin Odegaard

Card magnet Gabriel Jesus

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Sevilla v Arsenal b et builder predictions

Bukayo Saka to score or provide an assist

The Arsenal wideman has either had an assist or scored a goal (or both) in his last six appearances for the Gunners, setting up a goal in both of their Champions League games this term

Sergio Ramos to be booked

The veteran defender can always be relied on to be in the thick of the action and picked up a booking in Saturday's 1-1 draw with his former club Real Madrid

Lucas Ocampos to have two or more shots

The Argentinian forward has had 22 shots on goal this season and will fancy his chances having had five efforts against Madrid at the weekend

Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power

